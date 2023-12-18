Bradley Beal won't make it in time for the Suns' Christmas Day game...

Unfortunately for the Phoenix Suns, superstar guard Bradley Beal won't make it in time for their Christmas Day game against the Dallas Mavericks. He'll even be out at the start of the new year.

After further evaluation of Beal's ankle injury, the Suns confirmed on Monday that their prized offseason acquisition will miss the next two weeks at least as he rehabs from the issue. He'll be re-evaluated again in the first week of January, during which the team will determine how much more time he needs to fully heal.

Suns star Bradley Beal (ankle) will be out for at least the next two weeks, the team says. Beal will be re-evaluated at the start of January 🙏 pic.twitter.com/o17djSdVuc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 18, 2023

It's certainly a worrying and frustrating development for the Suns. Unfortunately, they can't afford to rush Bradley Beal since they have bigger aspirations than dominating regular season games.

Beal sustained the injury during the Suns' meeting with the New York Knicks on Friday. The 30-year-old scorer accidentally tweaked his ankle after stepping on Donte DiVicenzo's foot following a 3-point attempt in the first quarter. He was then ruled out for the rest of the game and sidelined in their recent outing against the Washington Wizards.

What makes Beal's injury extra disappointing, however, is the fact that the Knicks game was just the second time that he, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker played together on the court. Beal had already missed plenty of time prior to the game, sitting down the first seven games of the 2023-24 season and another 12 straight due to a nagging back injury.

Beal has only played six games so far (or really just five and a quarter), and now, the Suns faithful will have to wait once again to see their Big 3 together. For now, though, the team and the fan base can only be patient and hope for the best in his recovery.