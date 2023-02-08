Devin Booker finally made his long-awaited return to action on Tuesday following a lengthy injury spell. The Phoenix Suns superstar missed a total of 21 games with a left groin strain, but he was finally able to come back in a win over a shorthanded Brooklyn Nets side.

At this point, however, the Suns have decided to give Booker a night off again. The 26-year-old has already been ruled out for Thursday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, but the Suns are saying that this is nothing more than injury management on his groin issue. The Hawks game is the first matchup in a back-to-back set for Phoenix, so this was likely taken into consideration as well.

Booker looked good in his return to action on Tuesday. He started off strong with eight points in the opening quarter on 3-of-4 shooting. He finished the win with 19 points, four rebounds, six assists, and two triples in 26 minutes of action.

It doesn’t sound like Devin Booker re-injured his left groin in the Nets game, so there appears to be no cause for concern here. It feels like the Suns are just taking a very cautious approach with bringing their superstar back up to speed as they look to keep him fresh for the rest of the season.

Joining Booker on the sidelines for the Suns on Thursday will be Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) and Cameron Payne (right foot sprain). Jae Crowder is still away from the team as he looks to facilitate his trade before Thursday’s deadline, while Josh Okogie is expected to play.

As for Booker, we fully expect him to return to the lineup on Friday against the Indiana Pacers.