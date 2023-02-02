It has now been well over a month since we saw Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker in action. The good news for Suns fans everywhere is that Booker himself recently dropped a massive hint on his imminent return from a groin injury. Right now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has blessed us with a potential target date for Book’s highly-anticipated comeback.

According to Woj, the Suns are hoping to get Booker back next week:

“I’m told that there’s optimism Devin Booker could be back as soon as Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets,” Woj said.

As Woj said, Booker is expected to miss at least three more games for Phoenix, including Wednesday’s clash against the Atlanta Hawks. The Suns then embark on four-game road trip that starts off with a marquee matchup against the defending Eastern Conference champs and league-best Boston Celtics on Friday. Phoenix are slated to take on the Nets on February 7th at the Barclays Center, and at this point, it seems that Booker will be back in the lineup for that contest.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Is Trae Young playing vs. Suns?

Jesse Cinquini ·

Suns, Devin Booker

Devin Booker drops injury update that will fire up Suns fans

Joey Mistretta ·

Hawks Suns prediction

NBA Odds: Hawks vs. Suns prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023

Chris Spiering ·

To be clear, nothing has been etched in stone just yet. For all we know, Devin Booker could be out for an even longer period that anticipated. However, what cannot be denied is that he’s getting close to coming back. It took him some time to get over this recent groin injury, but he should be back in the mix for the Suns sooner rather than later.

Booker has missed 18 games so far with this injury and the Suns have gone 9-9 during that stretch.