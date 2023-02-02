It has now been well over a month since we saw Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker in action. The good news for Suns fans everywhere is that Booker himself recently dropped a massive hint on his imminent return from a groin injury. Right now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has blessed us with a potential target date for Book’s highly-anticipated comeback.

According to Woj, the Suns are hoping to get Booker back next week:

“I’m told that there’s optimism Devin Booker could be back as soon as Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets,” Woj said.

Woj says there is "optimism" Devin Booker (groin) could be back in the Suns lineup on Tuesday vs. the Nets pic.twitter.com/O9VF2zNhj3 — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) February 1, 2023

As Woj said, Booker is expected to miss at least three more games for Phoenix, including Wednesday’s clash against the Atlanta Hawks. The Suns then embark on four-game road trip that starts off with a marquee matchup against the defending Eastern Conference champs and league-best Boston Celtics on Friday. Phoenix are slated to take on the Nets on February 7th at the Barclays Center, and at this point, it seems that Booker will be back in the lineup for that contest.

To be clear, nothing has been etched in stone just yet. For all we know, Devin Booker could be out for an even longer period that anticipated. However, what cannot be denied is that he’s getting close to coming back. It took him some time to get over this recent groin injury, but he should be back in the mix for the Suns sooner rather than later.

Booker has missed 18 games so far with this injury and the Suns have gone 9-9 during that stretch.