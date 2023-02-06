Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker is expected to make his highly-anticipated return to the lineup on Tuesday night, coach Monty Williams confirmed on Monday.

Booker looks on track to suit up for the first time since Christmas Day, and although he’ll likely have a minutes restriction in his return, it’s excellent news for Suns fans. Booker has missed the last 21 games with a left groin strain.

With the 26-year-old expected back, Torrey Craig will likely shift back to the second unit, and there will be less minutes for Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson.

The All-NBA first team talent last season was snubbed from the game this year, and Williams had some strong thoughts about the omission.

“He’s the best two-guard in the league. Makes no sense he’s not playing in the game. Facts,” Monty Williams said, via Duane Rankin of Arizona Republic. He also called the superstar guard’s omission a “joke.”

The 28-26 Suns have gone just 7-10 without their superstar, and Booker should immediately vault the team back into one of the top teams in the NBA’s competitive Western Conference.

Booker is averaging a career-high 27.1 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists on shooting splits of 47.7 percent from the field and 37 percent from the three-point line in his 29 games played. He was named to the All-Star team for the last three years, and if he hadn’t been injured for the last two months, it’s very likely he would have been selected to his fourth straight in 2022-23.

Devin Booker will look to pick up where he left off in his return when the Suns travel to Brooklyn to play the Kyrie Irving-less Nets on Tuesday night.