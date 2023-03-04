In just his second game for the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant scored a routine elbow jumper early in the first quarter of Friday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls. It was a typical mid-range deuce from KD, but as it turns out, it was a pretty historic bucket as well for the former league MVP.

Kevin Durant has now just passed the great Oscar Robertson on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. The Suns star now ranks 13th for the most points in league history:

Move over, Big O. With this bucket, Kevin Durant passes Oscar Robertson for 13th on the NBA's All-Time scoring list 👏 pic.twitter.com/wXGFUgJy6j — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 4, 2023

Kevin Durant has passed Oscar Robertson to No. 13 on the NBA all-time scoring list 📈 (12) Hakeem Olajuwon — 26,946

(13) Kevin Durant — 26,711+

(14) Oscar Robertson — 26,710 pic.twitter.com/wvgXCSrBHR — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 4, 2023

In case you forgot, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Currently, James is at 38,450 points, and his tally will need to be put on hold for at least a couple of weeks as he recovers from a foot injury.

For his part, KD went up to 26,711 points with his bucket in the first period of Friday’s game. He’s definitely going to be adding to that tally in tonight’s contest, and there’s much more to come this season.

Next up for Durant is Houston Rockets icon Hakeem Olajuwon, who has 26,946 points to his name. It’s only a matter of time before KD climbs to the 12th spot to surpass Olajuwon, and he should be able to do it within the next few weeks.

It is worth noting that apart from LeBron, KD is the only other active player that currently ranks within the Top 25 of the all-time scoring list.