Kyrie Irving went off on Thursday night as he and Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a hard-fought victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Kyrie finished with 40 points on 15-of-22 shooting in another eye-popping performance for the Mavs. Kyrie and Co. now get to host the new-look Phoenix Suns on Sunday, and all eyes will be on Irving facing off against former teammate and real-life BFF Kevin Durant for the first time since their high-profile split.

Irving is well aware of the narrative surrounding his individual matchup against Durant, and the Mavs superstar has done his bit to hype the encounter:

“Playing against the new-look Suns with KD may be an exciting time just for us to compete against each other,” Kyrie said. “That’s my brother for life, but when we’re stepping out there, I’m looking forward to the competition. Friendly competition.”

Kyrie Irving played against former Nets teammate James Harden tonight and Kevin Durant awaits him on Sunday. How does he feel about Sunday’s game? “I’m looking forward to it. The friendly competition. That’s my brother for life.” pic.twitter.com/aCAhdJBYxw — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) March 3, 2023

Irving has made it abundantly clear that there’s nothing but love between himself and Kevin Durant. Their partnership may have not worked out with the Brooklyn Nets, but this has not stood in the way of them being the best of friends off the basketball court.

However, as Kyrie said, all the pleasantries will be set aside when they battle on the hardwood. KD is coming off a stellar debut for the Suns, while Kyrie appears to have found his groove alongside Luka Doncic. Sunday night’s clash between the Mavs and the Suns is going to be a good one, and we fully expect fireworks.