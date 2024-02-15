After the Pistons' loss to the Suns, Kevin Durant and Frank Vogel addressed the altercation between Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks.

“Yeah, you keep the game first. It's a lot of noise around our game, a lot of sh*t that comes with being an NBA player. We keep the main thing and all of that stuff will fade away,” Durant said in his postgame comments. “But unfortunately, what happened before the game there's supposed to be a brotherhood. But I also understand, dudes get into stuff and stuff may happen, but, we try to avoid that in this league but sh*t happens, and hopefully we can move on from it, and we all support Drew and have Drew's back, and, He'll move past it.”

Voguel was effusive in his condemnation of the altercation in his brief comments on the incident.

“I got here shortly around when it happened. There's no place for anything like that in our game. There's no place for it. But we have at least a statement as a team. I don't have anything more to add to that.

According to The Athletic, there was a heated incident between Stewart and Eubanks in the tunnel of the Sun's home arena, the Footprint Center. The players were face to face, and Stewart landed a punch on Eubank's lip. Police were called to intervene and separate the two players, after which Stewart left the arena. Subsequently, Stewart was arrested for assault, given a citation, and later released.

Both the Suns and the Pistons released a statement following the incident.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA,” the Suns said in their statement.

The Pistons' statement read, “We are aware of the incident between Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks prior to this evening's game. We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities.”

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.