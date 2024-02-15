Following a reported altercation between Isaiah Stewart and Suns player Drew Eubanks, the Detroit Pistons have issued a statement.

The Pistons have released a statement following a reported altercation between Detroit player Isaiah Stewart and Suns player Drew Eubanks. Per The Athletic, Stewart, and Eubanks got into an altercation in a tunnel in the Sun's home arena the Footprint Center. Both players were chest to chest and Stewart threw a punch that connected with Eubank's lip. Police were called and separated the two players and Stewart left the arena.

The Suns issued a statement Wednesday evening saying, “The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA”

The Detroit Pistons also released a statement, saying, “We are aware of the incident between Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks prior to this evening's game. We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities.”

Stewart has been out of action the past few games due to an ankle injury and was preparing to return to the team after the All-Star break. He recently joined the team on their most recent west coast road trip.

As far as the tension between Stewart and Eubanks, it appears as if it's been brewing for a moment. When the Suns visited the Pistons on November 5th, Stewart and Eubanks had several contentious moments and were said to be trading words with each other throughout the contest.

Stewart is known as a physical player, who has had small altercations with players such as Draymond Green and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the past. He had a well-publicized altercation with LeBron James in the 2021-2022 season that resulted in him being suspended for two games and James being suspended for one game.

As of this writing, the NBA has not commented on the incident.