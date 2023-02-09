There are some things in life that remind us that, amid the uncertainty given a drastic change in circumstances, we are right where we’re always meant to be. And new superstar duo Kevin Durant and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns’ shared love of a specific wing joint serves as quite the reminder.

Back in June 2009, when Durant was only about to enter his third season in the league, he professed his love for Hooters, saying that their wings “are the best”. Three years later, a 15-year old Booker had a huge night out planned, as he was thinking of going out to Hooters that night with his friends. (h/t Alexis Morgan of 2KTV)

With their unshakable bond forged in the savory wing sauce of Hooters, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker might always have been destined to play together on an NBA court someday. (Of course, most people know Hooters as a restaurant boasting a particular kind of attraction geared towards men.)

It was meant to be. pic.twitter.com/jGOEL4mjvR — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) February 9, 2023

It’ll be an incredible sight to see Booker and Durant join forces on an NBA court once KD recovers fully from his knee injury. The Suns’ offense may have struggled to quite a degree when Booker was out due to injury. But they may never know what it feels like to miss once the Suns’ Big Three, along with Deandre Ayton, begin to steamroll the opposition.

For now however, with Kevin Durant still on the mend, the two will have plenty of time to talk strategy, perhaps over platters of Hooters’ trademark wings.