Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are poised to take the NBA by storm in 2023-24. The Suns had a busy offseason, acquiring Bradley Beal to supplement a star-studded cast that already included Durant and running mate Devin Booker.

With a legitimate Big Three tandem in their locker room, it would seem that the sky is the limit for Phoenix this upcoming season.

However, not everyone is so convinced.

Recently, former NBA player and current analyst Richard Jefferson spoke on the Suns and why he's not impressed given the history of other Big Three experiments in recent history.

“What I'm trying to express to you is, a great team like this, it can take two years,” said Jefferson on ESPN's NBA Today. “They have that window. Five years for Booker. Four years for Bradley Beal, and three years for Kevin Durant. We have enough time where history has shown us that great teams can take a full year to meld, and they're much better in their second year… I think that the Suns can do special things, I think that they can go to the Finals, but I think that their best team will not be this season, it will be next season.”

Jefferson went on to reference previous superteams such as the 2014-15 Cleveland Cavaliers, 2010-11 Miami Heat, 2007-08 Los Angeles Lakers, and 2004-05 Miami Heat, all of whom had to play two seasons before winning championships with their newly formed star trios.

Still, Suns fans will hope that Phoenix is able to climb that mountain this year, because the team's stars aren't getting any younger.