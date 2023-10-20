On Thursday evening, the Phoenix Suns took on the Los Angeles Lakers in some NBA preseason action as time winds down until the regular season gets underway. The two most notable players on the two teams are of course Kevin Durant of the Suns and LeBron James of the Lakers, and the two shared a moment at halfcourt on Thursday shortly before the game tipped off.

LeBron James 🫂 Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/9Xo0eY85Si — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 20, 2023

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have had their fair share of battles throughout the course of their respective illustrious NBA careers. The two first met in the postseason in the 2012 NBA Finals, when James' Miami Heat dispatched Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder in five games to win James his first NBA championship.

Then, in both 2017 and 2018, James' Cleveland Cavaliers took on Durant's Golden State Warriors, with the Warriors taking home both series quickly and Durant winning both Finals MVP's. The two haven't met in the postseason since James joined the Lakers and Durant was traded to the Suns a year ago; however, both teams figure to be among the Western Conference elite in 2023-24, so it's certainly within the realm of possibility that the 2024 playoffs deliver the marquee matchup yet again.

The Lakers are slated to begin their regular season on October 24 against the Denver Nuggets, while the Suns tip off later that same night against the Warriors.

The Lakers and Suns will then play one another from Los Angeles on October 26. With both stars entering the twilight years of their careers, NBA fans should enjoy these matchups whenever they come around.