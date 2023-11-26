Here we will look at the Phoenix Suns' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in 2023-24 NBA season.

The Phoenix Suns have had a solid start to the 2023 NBA season. So far, they have showcased their potential as a strong contender in the league. However, there's a player who has struggled to make a significant impact, and the team should consider trading him to maximize their chances of success.

The Suns have had a promising start to the 2023 NBA season, with a 10-6 record. They've demonstrated resilience and adaptability, overcoming challenges and showcasing their talent on the field. Key players have stepped up, delivering impressive performances that have earned them a well-deserved record. Right now, they have won six games in a row. These include dubs over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. Kevin Durant has led the charge. He is averaging over 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have also done well, though they've missed a lot of games due to injury. In their stead, Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen have stepped up big time. The team's strong performance has generated excitement among fans, as they look forward to the rest of the season and a potential playoff run.

Here we will look at the Phoenix Suns player who must be traded soon even if it's early in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Trade Who?

Regarding potential trade candidates, the Suns made significant moves in the offseason. They acquired Bradley Beal and traded Deandre Ayton for multiple role players just before the training camp. With limited trade assets left, unless they consider moving one of their superstars, players like Jusuf Nurkić, Grayson Allen, and Nassir Little are the main options. Remember that they aren't on minimum deals. Having said that, among these non-star players, Bol Bol stands out as a potential trade asset due to his unique physical attributes and occasional glimpses of versatile playmaking.

Bol Bol is a 7'3 South Sudanese-American center who has navigated a diverse NBA career encompassing three teams: the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and Phoenix Suns. In the current 2023 season, he has played sparingly for the Suns. He has participated in only three regular-season NBA games and maintained an average of 2.3 minutes per contest.

Bol Bol's journey is marked by notable milestones, beginning with his selection as the 44th overall pick by the Miami Heat in the 2019 NBA Draft. His initial years with the Denver Nuggets from 2019 to 2022 showcased his potential as a rising talent. In 2022, a trade led him to the Orlando Magic, providing further opportunities for skill development. He averaged a career-best 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds last year for the Magic.

Throughout his career, Bol has consistently demonstrated commendable performance, boasting career averages of 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game. His trajectory reflects a player who has evolved and contributed across multiple teams. This gives him the potential to be a solid contributor if given the chance.

BOL BOL 2022-23 DUNK COMPILATION pic.twitter.com/hN3x83arU3 — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) September 28, 2023

Why Consider Trading Bol?

Trading Bol Bol this season could be a strategic move for the Phoenix Suns. Here are some reasons why:

Inconsistent Performance: Bol Bol's irregular performance may hinder the team's competitiveness. Trading him could bring in assets to address other team needs and enhance overall performance.

Positional Depth: With other prominent big men like Jusuf Nurkic and Drew Eubanks on the roster, trading Bol Bol could provide the team with the opportunity to explore different positions or strengthen center depth for increased flexibility.

Maximize Return on Investment: As an off-season signing, Bol Bol's underwhelming performance offers a chance for the Suns to recoup some of that investment through a trade. They could acquire valuable assets to build a stronger team.

Motivation and Attitude: Trading Bol Bol could send a message to the team that the Suns are committed to fielding a competitive lineup. It may create urgency and motivation among other big men, fostering a culture of high performance.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, trading Bol Bol this season could be a difficult decision for the Phoenix Suns. However, it could ultimately benefit the team by maximizing their return on investment and strengthening their overall roster. By making this move, the Suns can demonstrate their commitment to fielding a competitive team and ensure that they continue to compete at the highest level of the NBA.