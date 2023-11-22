Chet Holmgren is clearly fond of Kevin Durant, but his latest comment on his outrageous shooting will surely confuse fans

Despite the fact he is in his age 35 season, Kevin Durant is playing arguably the best basketball of his career. Durant has been on fire to start the season for the Phoenix Suns (31.4 PPG, 7 RPG, 5.7 APG, 53.5 FG%) and continues to wow fans on a nightly basis. Even players, such as Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, have made it clear that they are impressed with Durant's play.

Holmgren, who is technically in his second season in the league after sitting out the entire 2022-23 campaign, has had a strong start to his career with the Thunder (17 PPG, 7.8 REB, 2.6 APG, 56.5 FG%) through his first 14 games. When it came to discussing Durant's hot start, though, Holmgren had an interesting comment that will genuinely baffle fans, because they simply will have no idea what he said.

Chet taking note of KD shooting 54% from beyond the arc this season 🎯😮 (via @ChetHolmgren) pic.twitter.com/IwsicgWwY7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2023

Even if you are familiar with the modern lingo used today by teenagers and young adults, you may have no idea what Chet Holmgren is saying. Holmgren is obviously praising Durant in some fashion here, but the extent is unknown. “Odee” typically refers to overdoing something, and maybe hang pulls is in reference to the types of shots Durant is taking. We can only really guess, though.

While it may take awhile for fans to get used to Holmgren's interesting lingo, he's quickly become a fan favorite in OKC amid his hot start to the season. On the other hand, Durant's greatness is still leaving people awestruck with what he's doing, and if he keeps on playing at this high level, it may be only a matter of time until Holmgren chimes in with another mind-boggling take.