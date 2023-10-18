Grayson Allen does not have any particular desires on what his role will be with the Phoenix Suns. Allen was sent to Phoenix as part of the larger Damian Lillard to the Bucks deal, and he joins a Suns roster that already has an ultra-talented cast of characters including Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

With Jusuf Nurkic slated to take the center spot, that leaves one open wing position for the Suns' fifth starter, but it seems that Allen doesn't care whether he gets that spot or if he comes off of the bench.

“I feel like we can throw a lot of different lineups out,” said Allen, per Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. “It doesn’t really matter to me, it’s not a pride thing to start the game.”

Other candidates for the fifth starting position include Josh Okogie, Eric Gordon, and Damion Lee. However, the stars of the show in Phoenix project to be Durant, Booker, and Beal. Bradley Beal was traded to the Suns this offseason to form a legitimate Big Three tandem featuring three of the most lethal isolation scorers in the NBA.

It will be important that whoever fills in that fifth starter role will be able to shoot the three ball in order to make defenses pay for overloading on the Suns' star trio. Grayson Allen certainly fits that bill, having shot 40% from long range a year ago.

The Suns are slated to tip off the season on the road on October 24 against the Golden State Warriors.