Bradley Beal and Devin Booker are both listed on the Phoenix Suns' injury report for Friday's game vs. the Utah Jazz.

The Phoenix Suns entered the 2023-24 NBA season as one of the favorites to win it all due to their new Big 3 of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant. So far this season, the Suns find themselves with a 5-6 record and there may be a little bit of reason to panic due to their Big 3 yet to play together.

Could the Suns finally have their three stars healthy and on the court for Friday night's in-season tournament game against the Utah Jazz?

Initially listed as probable to play with a right calf strain, Booker will play in Friday night's game, according to AZCentral's Duane Rankin. As for Beal, he has been ruled out due to a lower back strain and he is now expected to miss an extended amount of time after the team announced on Friday afternoon that he will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Beal missed the Suns' first six games of the season before making his debut on November 8 against the Chicago Bulls, a game he scored 13 points in 24 total minutes. After playing the next two games alongside Durant, Beal missed Phoenix's most previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to his lower back injury.

Coincidentally enough, Booker played in the Suns' last game against the T-Wolves after missing the previous five games with his calf injury. In a total of 26 minutes against Minnesota, D-Book recorded 31 points in 26 total minutes.

While it was expected that Beal and Booker were both going to return to play alongside Durant in Sunday's game, Beal ended up being a late scratch due to his back issues.

With Booker available and Beal out indefinitely, the Suns figure to move forward with Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen starting alongside Book in the backcourt. Big man Jusuf Nurkic will round out the starting lineup alongside Durant.

The Suns are currently 0-1 in West Group A of the in-season tournament and the Jazz are currently 2-0. With the Los Angeles Lakers also being 2-0 in the group, Phoenix desperately needs a win if they want any hopes of competing for the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament title.

Booker and Durant will once again lead the way for the Suns, looking to bring the team back to .500 on the season with a win in Utah on Friday night.