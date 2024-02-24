2023 proved to be a tough year for DC and Warner Bros. Discovery due to a combination of low financial returns, lackluster reviews for multiple properties, and behind the scene issues including Ezra Miller's various legal problems. WBD CEO David Zaslav believes that is going to change, though, in 2025 when Superman: Legacy hits theaters and kicks off the new DC Universe.
Zaslav was on hand for WBD's Q4 earnings call on Friday when he provided a brief update on Superman: Legacy and the studio's expectations for Superman's next big screen outing, according to Variety. He said the studio was “very optimistic” about what director James Gunn has up his sleeve for the DCU's first theatrical release as the film prepares to get production underway at the start of March.
He also didn't mince words about the rough 2023 WBD and DC had at the box office before sharing his hope for DC's upcoming film slate.
“Bottom line, the studio has really been underperforming — including at the end of the year where we had some real struggle — but we’re very optimistic about this year, and it has given us the chance to have a lot of upside in the next two years.” Zaslav said on the call.
Zaslav's comments about how the studio underperformed in 2023 is understandable given the low box office returns for all four DC-related films released over the year.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was the highest grossing of the four DC films released in 2023 with a final worldwide haul of roughly $433 million. The Flash was second with roughly $271 million at the box office, followed by Shazam: Fury of the Gods' $134 million just beating out Blue Beetle's $130 million.
While production for Superman: Legacy is set to begin shortly, the Gunn and the principle cast have already been busy with the first set of table reads for the film. Gunn shared a picture of the cast together for the first time to further tease how little time he and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran are wasting in establishing how big the universe will be.
Superman: Legacy is scheduled to release in theaters on July 11, 2025.