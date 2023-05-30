After years of controversies surrounding Ezra Miller — star of The Flash who plays the titular hero — we finally have some clarity regarding the actor’s future in the DCU thanks to director Andy Muschietti.

Speaking on The Discourse podcast, which is set to release the full episode closer to The Flash’s theatrical release date, Andy Muschietti and his producing partner Barbara Muschietti praised Miller’s performance in the film. They went so far as to say that should a sequel happen, expect Miller back.

“If [a sequel] happens, yes,” Andy Muschietti said in regards to Miller returning to the role of Barry Allen/the Flash.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but [with] this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them,” he added.

Not to be left out, Barbara Muschietti further praised Miller’s conduct on-set of The Flash. “In principle photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, [and] emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Based on first reactions to The Flash, it does appear that these comments track. Critics have mostly been loving the movie and a lot of praise has gone Ezra Miller’s way. Perhaps if The Flash performs well at the box office — which is not a given considering the past few DCU outings like Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods — we will get another film with Miller in the lead. Time will tell.

The Flash follows Barry Allen (Miller) after he attempts to stop his mother’s death but in turn, gets trapped in an alternate reality. This results in him teaming up with Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and an older Batman (Michael Keaton). General Zod (Michael Shannon), or a variation of him, is resurrected and serves as the antagonist of the film.

The Flash will be released on June 16.