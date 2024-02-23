The first theatrical outing for the fledgling cinematic DC Universe, Superman: Legacy, has put together a star-studded cast led by James Gunn to bring start off the universe on a strong note. With filming reportedly set to begin in March 2024, fans were treated to a first look at the principle cast all together for the first time for table reads as they prepare for production to get underway.
Gunn shared the cast photo from the first table reads on Thursday to his Instagram account, with the director surrounded by all the key actors in the next Superman film, according to Variety. It also offered fans a first look at the cleanly shaven head of Nicholas Hoult as part of his preparation to portray the film's new version of Lex Luthor.
“After the table read with the ‘Superman’ cast,” Gunn wrote on Instagram. “Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day.”
As the post hints, Superman: Legacy is set to feature a large cast of characters to showcase the scope of the new DCU in its first big screen release. One of the names reportedly in the film but not seen in the photo is Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord, while members of The Authority are rumored to appear in it, as well, to set up the team's own film.
The DCU, however, is set to have its canonical start on the TV screen before jumping to movie theaters.
Creature Commandos, reportedly set for a late 2024 release date, will be the first official entry in the new DCU overseen by Gunn and Peter Safran. The animated series will focus on the titular team of monsters put together by Amanda Waller and under the command of Rick Flag Sr.
Superman: Legacy is scheduled to release in theaters on July 11, 2025.