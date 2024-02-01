Danny White is going on the offensive against the NCAA amidst investigations into the University of Tennessee

So look, I'm not gonna sit here and pretend that I have a full, firm grasp on what's going on in Knoxville, or suggest that I know how the NCAA's investigation into possible Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) violations at the University of Tennessee is going to eventually play out. What I do know for a fact is one thing in particular that Danny White, the Athletic Director at the University of Tennessee, said within a lengthy statement posted on Twitter. The full statement is in the embedded tweet below, but the one sentence that stands out is this one: “It is clear that the NCAA staff does not understand what is happening at the campus level all over the country in the NIL space.”

No, the NCAA does not understand what is happening at the campus level all over the country in the NIL space. There's no way they possible could. Right now, the NCAA is operating like the wild west, only instead of the fastest draw having the upper hand, it's whatever school seemingly has the deepest pockets. I very much doubt we, the general public, or even the NCAA itself, knows what it's gotten itself into… and for the record, I've been advocating for student-athletes to profit from their Name, Image, and Likeness for years, so it's not as if I'm blaming this on the players. It's the fault of the NCAA that they apparently have no idea how to govern in this new space. University of Tennessee chancellor, Donde Plowman, shared a similar sentiment with NCAA president Charlie Baker, saying, “in this chaotic environment, the NCAA enforcement staff is trying to retroactively apply unclear guidance to punish and make an example of our institution and others.”

This investigation comes on the heels of the University of Tennessee football program being investigated, and punished, for over 200 infractions, most which were related to recruiting violations. For their wrongdoings, the NCAA hit Tennessee with a fine of more than $8 million, were restricted in recruiting, and were forced to vacate 11 victories in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, according to Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated.

Danny White closed his statement by saying, “Student-athletes, prospective student-athletes, coaches, and administrators across the country deserve better, and I refuse to allow the NCAA to irrationally use Tennessee as an example for their own agenda.”

This, above anything and everything else, should be the number one item on the agenda of the NCAA moving forward, because until they clearly establish the parameters, the waters are going to continue to get murkier, and the landscape of college sports is going to continue to get wilder.