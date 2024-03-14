The Alabama football team has a ton of work to do this offseason in preparation for the defense of their 2023 Southeastern Conference Title. The Crimson Tide will lose their previous head coach but picked up Kalen DeBoer of the national runner-up Washington Huskies.
Now, quarterback Jalen Milroe's success is in the crosshairs as the SEC Title Game hero prepares to put it all together in time for this fall's opening kickoff.
DeBoer has been busy on the recruiting trail, signing a four-star prospect over rivals Auburn and Georgia. DeBoer reflected on the whirlwind hiring process recently, one that concluded with him as head coach of the Tide.
Milroe must become acquainted with several new contributors on offense while revamping his game to fit DeBoer's liking. Thus far, Milroe has grown by leaps and bounds according to DeBoer.
Milroe Gets Glowing Endorsement
Coach DeBoer was interviewed on ‘The Audible with Stew & Bruce' podcast during which the Alabama football coach said Milroe is “taking advantage of the moment” thus far. The current offensive attack will be the third one Milroe has learned in three years.
“He's been great, just listening, trying the things that are little tweaks here and there that we think he can improve on,” DeBoer said on the podcast. “He's open to kind of re-learning. He was as quick as anyone in understanding the base concepts when we were installing them.”
Milroe's top returning receiver is expected to be Kobe Prentice Jr., who had less than 20 catches and 314 yards receiving last season. Milroe's running abilities are legendary. Now the passing game is expected to take center stage.
Alabama Football Spring Game Set
The Tide are expected to play their A-Day spring game on April 13 in Tuscaloosa. The game has historically had excellent attendance and now the hope for DeBoer is that the fans will come out in droves yet again.