Multiple Tennessee programs are under NCAA investigation

University of Tennessee football and other programs are reportedly under investigation by the NCAA for potential “major” rules violations, according to Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated.

The case with Tennessee involves multiple programs and comes after the football program was penalized for more than 200 rules infractions last summer. The nature of the potential violations relates to scrutiny of name, image and likeness benefits for athletes, according to Forde.

The infractions from the Tennessee football program that caused the penalties last summer were “one of the worst the COI has seen” according to Forde, with 18 Level I violations that included around $60,000 of impermissible inducements and benefits for recruits. With the school under investigation again by the NCAA, these potential new violations could have significant consequences.

It is early, and there are not many details on what Tennessee is potentially facing with this latest case, according to Forde. The school acknowledge the investigation, but did not comment on anything other than to say it has not received a notice of allegations from the NCAA.

The NCAA also did not comment on the investigation, according to Forde.

Tennessee does not believe it has committed any violations in the NIL world, according to Forde. The source cited NCAA guidance that is “vague and contradictory” according to Forde.

We are in the very early stages of this news. It might be something that takes a while to get to the bottom of. We will probably fine out more regarding the nature of the investigation and the hypothetical violations in the next few weeks or months.

Regardless, this story will be something to track throughout the offseason for the football team, and other programs that could potentially be involved in the investigation. Only time will tell what kinds of consequences will come from this, if any.