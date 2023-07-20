With Texas joining the SEC for the 2024 season, Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel was asked whether or not the label “UT” belongs to Tennessee or Texas, and he responded in a way that Tennessee fans will absolutely love.

“There's only one real UT and only on right shade of orange,” Josh Heupel said, via Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel says “There’s only one real UT” when asked if Texas or Tennessee will have the UT label when the Longhorns join the SEC pic.twitter.com/lSQ2TtHOZF — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) July 20, 2023

If there is one way to kickstart a rivalry a year before Texas even joins the conference, that is it. Both the Tennessee football program and the Texas football program are proud, and this could be one of the matchups that Texas football could make a statement with if it gets a big win against Tennessee early on in its days in the SEC.

There is a lot of hype surrounding Texas and Oklahoma's move to the SEC, it will bolster the best football conference with two more programs who are capable of contending at the top of college football.

With Arch Manning at Texas, it will be intriguing to see if he is a starter at the program when Texas plays Tennessee, which was his uncle Peyton Manning's school. Arch Manning could also potentially play against Eli Manning's school in Ole Miss.

Regardless, the new rivalries created by the additions of Texas and Oklahoma will be exciting to watch. It seems that Josh Heupel is already ahead of the game with his comments regarding Texas joining the conference. Texas and Oklahoma will undoubtedly have to prove themselves in the new conference against these elite programs.