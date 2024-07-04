Erik Ten Hag has signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester United, keeping him at the club until 2026. This decision comes after a challenging season where United finished eighth in the Premier League but ended on a high note by winning the FA Cup against Manchester City.

Despite the contract extension, some see the additional 12 months as a modest show of confidence since his existing contract was set to expire in 2025. Ten Hag expressed his satisfaction with the new agreement, highlighting the progress made over the past two years with two trophies and significant improvements in the team’s performance.

Erik Ten Hag’s vision for Manchester United’s future

Ten Hag is clear about the challenges ahead. He emphasized the need for continued hard work to meet Manchester United’s high expectations, which include competing for English and European titles. The club and Ten Hag share a unified vision for the future and are strongly committed to achieving their goals together.

New sporting director Dan Ashworth praised Ten Hag’s achievements, noting his consistent success as one of Europe’s top coaches. Despite areas for improvement identified in last season’s review, Ashworth believes Ten Hag is the best person to drive Manchester United forward. The club aims to build on its successes and strive for more consistent performances at the highest level.

Manchester United’s management, including new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, considered several replacements for Ten Hag before deciding to stick with the Dutchman. Candidates included Thomas Tuchel, who declined the offer, England manager Gareth Southgate, and former Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino. Other names mentioned were Kieran McKenna, Ruben Amorim, Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Marco Silva, and Roberto Martinez. Ultimately, United chose to continue with Ten Hag, who has won 66 out of 114 games since joining the club two years ago.

After winning the FA Cup, Ten Hag made a strong statement about his future, expressing his determination to win trophies wherever he goes. United’s victory at Wembley secured their place in the Europa League for the upcoming season, a notable achievement after being knocked out of the Champions League group stage in the previous campaign.

Looking ahead, Manchester United’s squad is set for significant changes this summer. Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, and Brandon Williams have already been released, while Sofyan Amrabat has returned to Fiorentina after his loan spell. Additionally, reports suggest that Marcus Rashford could be sold for £80 million.

United are targeting several new signings, including Everton center-back Jarrad Branthwaite, Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt. These potential acquisitions aim to strengthen the squad and support Ten Hag’s tactical plans for the 2024/25 season.

Manchester United will kick off their new Premier League campaign by hosting Fulham on August 16. Following that, they will travel to Brighton and then host Liverpool before the first international break. These early fixtures will be crucial in setting the tone for the season and demonstrating the progress made under Ten Hag’s leadership.