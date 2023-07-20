Score another five-star recruit for Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel.

Highly-touted wide receiver Mike Matthews committed to the Volunteers on Wednesday. He felt Tennessee football's high-octane offense and rich tradition made the team the perfect fit for him, per On3.com's Chad Simmons.

“What makes Tennessee right for me are the culture, the tenacity that everyone has there, how crazy the fan base is and the offense,” Matthews said on Wednesday. “Everyone is bought into what Tennessee is doing and they have great support. Their fans have also always stood out to me.”

“Tennessee's offense may have been the biggest thing for me,” Matthews added. “They will throw the ball and allow me to show my talents and that was very important to me. Going to Tennessee will give me a great opportunity to produce on the field.”

Josh Heupel was pivotal in Mike Matthews' recruitment

Mike Matthews emphasized Josh Heupel played a major role in the recruitment process. The former said his new head coach “treats me like family,” per Simmons.

So far, Heupel is proving he's worth every penny of his hefty $1 million raise in salary. For his part, Matthews also has high regard for Volunteers wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope.

Matthews visited the Tennessee football program on June 23. He also visited the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and USC Trojans in previous weeks, per 247Sports.com.

Mike Matthews is the nation's 14th-ranked freshman recruit. He was a two-sport star who also played basketball for the Parkview (Ga.) Panthers in his high school days.

Matthews played on both sides of the ball for the Parkview Panthers. He had 1,031 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 48 passes as a senior in 2022. He also had 23 tackles and two interceptions on defense last year.

Matthews will fill the void Volunteers leading receiver Jalin Hyatt (15 receiving touchdowns) left. Hyatt skipped his senior season at Tennessee and will suit up for the NFL's New York Giants in the fall.