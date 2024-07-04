Marvel Studios head of television and animation Brad Winderbaum gave updates on the upcoming WandaVision spinoff series Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn, when he appeared on the Official Marvel Podcast.

He said that while Agatha will be fun, it will end up scaring viewers.

“‘Agatha is really fun, but it’s really scary. And it gets quite dramatic,” the Marvel TV chief stated.

The “scary” and “dramatic” Agatha All Along

“She’s an amazing anti-hero. It lures you in with the fun of Halloween, and before you know it, you’re crying,” he added.

“It’s a Marvel brand of scary. It’s a Halloween show,” Winderbaum explained.

“These are deadly stakes in the series. It’s a fun ride, but it’s a dangerous one,” he continued.

Hahn is reprising her role as Agatha Harkness, for which she received an Emmy nomination in 2021 for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie in WandaVision. While plot details of the show are still under wraps, we know that Hahn will be joined by Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Emma Caulfield-Ford, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn and Debra Jo Rupp.

Locke plays Billy, Wanda and Vision’s son, who also goes by the name Wiccan. LuPone plays Lilian Calderu, a 450-year-old Sicilian witch. Caulfield-Ford and Rupp will reprise their roles from WandaVision as the Westview neighbors Dottie and Mrs. Hart, respectively. Plaza will play the mysterious and Marvel original character Rio Vidal.

The series will deal the events after the end of WandaVision. Agatha was left powerless due to the Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). WandaVision’s showrunner Jac Schaeffer also runs Agatha All Along.

Hahn has previously said that the show will make minimal use of CGI. LuPone described the set as looking “like a $100 million movie.”

What’s in a name… or names?

The eight-episode series, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5, has undergone quite a few name changes. It was originally named Agatha: House of Harkness. Then it was changed to Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. At one point it was called Agatha: Coven of Chaos and the joke title Agatha: The Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe before Marvel finally settled with Agatha All Along.

The first title, it obviously comes from her family name, Harkness. The second one refers to the Darkhold, also known as the Book of Sins, the Book of Spells or the Book of the Damned. It contained dark magic based on the ancient engravings carvings of Chthon, the first demon who foretold the coming of the Scarlet Witch. In WandaVision, Agatha brought it to Westview so she could amplify her powers. Wanda then took it and studying it as well.

The Darkhold corrupted her mind which led to the showdown between her and the Masters of the Mystic Arts in the 2022 movie Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Once she broke from the book’s influence she used her powers to destroy it and every copy in existence.

The final title comes the song of the same name, sung by Hahn, featured in the seventh episode of WandaVision, Breaking the Fourth Wall.

Agatha All Along will have a two-episode premiere on Disney+ Sept. 18.