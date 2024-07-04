Fans have eagerly awaited Bronny James wearing the Lakers' purple and gold ever since he was selected as the 55th pick. As a special touch, the Lakers also photographed Bronny with his parents, LeBron James and Savannah James. This iconic image, now viral on social media, has even caught the eye of James's former teammate, Dwyane Wade.

LeBron and Savannah James attended in person to support their son, Bronny, capturing some photos that delighted fans. The fact that both father and son are now in the NBA and on the same team left Dwyane Wade amazed.

The Miami Heat legend was impressed and responded with a four-word caption on his Instagram story. This has made the rookie's media day more intriguing than ever, with Wade adding an extra bit of excitement. He wrote, “This is cold af,” and tagged his former teammate.

Dalton Knecht and Bronny James have finally donned the LA Lakers jersey, and while they have yet to hit the court, this alone has fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming season.

During a press conference, both Bronny and Knecht were joined by head coach JJ Redick. Redick addressed rumors about LeBron James's influence in drafting Bronny, asserting that the 19-year-old earned his spot on the team. This, however, was not the only highlight of the event.

Bronny James signing a multi-year contract

Bronny has inked a multi-year guaranteed contract with the Lakers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The four-year deal is valued at $7.9 million and includes a team option for the fourth season.

With this contract, Bronny James is set to join the Lakers' roster for the 2024-25 season, solidifying his place in the team alongside his father, LeBron James.

Typically, second-round draft picks do not receive guaranteed contracts. Instead, they often need to perform well in NBA Summer League and team training camps to earn a spot, sometimes settling for a two-way contract.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, emphasized in an interview with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report that his client would not be signing a two-way contract.

Not the first time a 2nd-rounder signed a guaranteed contract

It's not unprecedented for a second-round pick to receive a guaranteed contract. Just last year, Jalen Pickett, selected 32nd by the Denver Nuggets, signed a four-year, $8.2 million deal, with $5.8 million guaranteed.

In a similar scenario, Chris Livingston of the Milwaukee Bucks, drafted as the last pick in the second round of the same draft, signed a four-year, $7.6 million contract with the Bucks, featuring $3 million guaranteed. It's worth noting that Livingston's agent, Rich Paul, also represents him, highlighting Paul's influence within NBA circles.

A major narrative in Bronny James' path to the NBA revolves around his world-famous father and uncertainties about his own skills. Now, as LeBron's teammate on a team aiming for a championship, he's keenly aware of the heightened pressure that awaits him.

Dwyane Wade's son

Just as it was a dream for LeBron James to see his son in the NBA, Dwyane Wade also dreams of seeing his son join the league.

As for Dwyane Wade's son, 22-year-old Zaire, he made a move to Africa in 2023. The Cape Town Tigers of the Basketball African League signed him for the season after his stint with Salt Lake City in the 2022 G-League.

Eventually, he departed from the BAL to join the ASEAN Basketball League in April of this year. Given Zaire's journey, the NBA may not be the immediate destination right now. Nonetheless, it's wise not to underestimate the young Flash.