Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks believed he’d be traded by Tuesday’s deadline, with the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys showing interest. But, he ultimately stayed put, and ever since, Cooks hasn’t even practiced.

After being listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Cooks received a final status update for the game. The Texans wideout has officially been ruled out for the game, according to Ed Werder of ESPN.

#Texans WR (still) Brandin Cooks’ status is up in the air for tonight’s game against the #Eagles after multiple teams — including the #Rams and #Cowboys — couldn’t pull off a trade before Tuesday’s deadline. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/14ksgLqpAj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2022

Pelissero explains that Dallas and Los Angeles were both trying to swing a trade for Brandin Cooks right up to the last hours of the deadline, but the Texans clearly didn’t like the offers.

Cooks then voiced his frustration on social media, making it very clear he wanted out:

Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) November 1, 2022

Talk about cryptic. Considering that Cooks wasn’t around the Texans practice facility all week, it makes sense that he won’t suit up Thursday. The Texans will now have to take on the unbeaten Eagles without their top two wideouts in Cooks and Nico Collins.

The Cooks saga could even end up playing out like an Odell Beckham Jr situation in Cleveland, where they ultimately release him, and then a contender is able to pick him up.

If that does happen, expect the Cowboys and Rams to battle it out for the wideout. Cooks is by far Houston’s best weapon, collecting a team-high 32 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown. This franchise isn’t exactly going anywhere at the moment and his talent is just being wasted.

With the organization heading in a different direction, it would be in the best interest of Brandin Cooks for the Texans to let him move on. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but we’ll see if he even puts on a Houston jersey again.