Brandin Cooks fires cryptic message Texans’ way after trade deadline

The Houston Texans opted against moving Brandin Cooks at the NFL trade deadline, and it seems that decision isn’t sitting too well with the veteran wide receiver. After missing practice due to “personal reasons” on Tuesday, Cooks took to Twitter with some cryptic messages, seemingly taking a shot at the Texans organization.

Via Brandin Cooks’ Twitter:

“Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career.”

Clearly, Cooks has some grievances to air with the Texans. It was long rumored that Cooks would be traded to a contender at the deadline, and the wide receiver’s absence at practice and recent social media activity only added fuel to those rumors. It seems he’s surprised as the rest of us by the Texans’ decision to stand pat and keep him on the roster beyond the trade deadline.

Instead of getting the opportunity to compete for a playoff-bound team, Cooks will be forced to continue withering away in Houston, where he’s having his least productive season in recent memory. And he’s not happy about it.

Cooks has recorded 1,000+ receiving yards in six of his first eight NFL seasons. He’s unlikely to do so this year, having caught just 32 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown through the Texans’ first seven weeks of the season.

The Texans are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday and with Cooks having been out of practice on Tuesday, his status may be up in the air for the primetime clash.