Published November 23, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith refused to name a starting quarterback ahead of the team’s Week 12 clash against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but it seems the info has trickled out from within the organization anyway. NFL insider Mike Garafolo’s sources informed him that it would be Kyle Allen drawing the start in Week 12, with Davis Mills getting relegated to the backup role amid his recent struggles.

It’ll be Kyle Allen for the #Texans at QB Sunday, sources say. Lovie Smith declined to make a starter in his press conference today. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 23, 2022

Despite Smith claiming that announcing a Week 12 starter would be giving the Dolphins an advantage ahead of their matchup on Sunday, it seems not everyone within the Bears’ organization was on the same page. Smith will be furious to see his attempts at veiling his quarterback decision were thwarted by the time he stepped off the podium during Wednesday’s media address.

It’s not a shocking decision from the Texans to roll with Allen. Mills appears to be who most fans thought he was all along. The second-year starter has thrown 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season while completing just 61.9 percent of his pass attempts, a big drop-off from the 66.8 percent completion rating he recorded in 2021.

He was particularly woeful against the Commanders in Week 11, during which his first pass attempt of the game resulted in a pick-six. He threw two total interceptions in the game and completed just 57 percent of his pass attempts, in what was the third consecutive week his completion rating was below 60 percent.

Kyle Allen has yet to feature in a game this season, but played in 21 games across four years in Washington and Carolina. Across 17 career starts, Allen is 7-10 with 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, completing 63.1 percent of his passes.