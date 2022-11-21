Published November 21, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

There is no denying the fact that the Houston Texans have endured a difficult 2022 season. They fell to 1-8-1 following their recent loss to the Washington Commanders. As a result, Head coach Lovie Smith hinted at a potential change at quarterback for Houston, per Adam Schefter.

“During his Monday press conference, Texans’ HC Lovie Smith left the door open to a QB change this week, going away from Davis Mills to Kyle Allen. ‘We’re not pleased with where we are,’ Smith said. ‘Do we need to do some things differently? Yes, and we will,'” Schefter wrote on Twitter.

The Texans’ head coach addressed the possibility of benching Mills last week, but echoed a different sentiment at the time.

“I just don’t think it’s time (to bench Davis Mills), as simple as that. Quarterback position is a little bit different. We rotate pretty much at most positions, we play more than one guy. The quarterback position is a little bit different,” Smith said, per Sports Illustrated.

But it seems as if Smith now may be willing to hand Kyle Allen the reigns at quarterback for the Texans.

Houston needs to see some form of spark. They are currently sitting in last place in the AFC South, and hold the worst record in the entire NFL. No other team in the league has less than 3 losses this season.

Lovie Smith does not deserve blame for the Texans’ shortcomings. He took over a team that had recently dealt with Deshaun Watson drama and lacked much in the way of star-studded talent. Smith will try to lead the Texans to a strong finish to what has been a forgettable year for Houston.