After a season that reinvigorated their fanbase, the Houston Texans look towards the 2024 NFL Draft with a clear agenda. They want to capitalize on their recent success and fill the critical gaps that appeared in high-stakes moments. Last season’s surge to the playoffs has set a new benchmark. Now, with the right picks in the draft, the Texans could solidify their roster and truly contend for the Lombardi Trophy. The excitement is palpable among the Texans' faithful, as the front office gears up for one of the most pivotal drafts in recent memory.
Houston Texans' 2023 Season Recap
The Houston Texans experienced one of the NFL's most remarkable turnarounds in 2023. From a mere three wins the previous year to 10 victories and a division championship, the team secured its first playoff appearance since 2019. Their commanding victory in the Wild Card round also marked Houston as a formidable force in the AFC.
This dramatic shift underscores the impressive coaching of DeMeco Ryans and the outstanding debut season of quarterback CJ Stroud. With these developments, Houston should remain a contender in the AFC South and could potentially vie for a championship as early as next season.
Ryans, along with general manager Nick Caserio, are working with a solid foundation but know that enhancing and replenishing the roster requires diligent effort.
Draft Context
In free agency, the Texans focused on enhancing their pass rush by acquiring Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry. They also retained Derek Barnett. Despite these, there's still a need for internal support on the defensive line following the departure of Sheldon Rankins and the trade involving Maliek Collins. The team has also added some experienced players at cornerback. However, drafting a top-tier player to partner with Derek Stingley Jr could be advantageous.
Despite winning their division, Houston struggled with numerous injuries on their offensive line last season. After losing George Fant and Josh Jones to free agency, the depth on the line is notably thin. Protecting Stroud is obviously a paramount concern for this rapidly improving franchise.
Here we will look at the rookie prospects that the Houston Texans might pick up in our 7-round 2024 Mock Draft.
Pick No. 42: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
Kamari Lassiter stands a strong chance of being available at pick 42. He perfectly meets the Texans' need at cornerback. Despite signing Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson to one-year deals this offseason, Houston is yet to find long-term stability in this position from the duo. Drafting Lassiter, a seasoned player from a top collegiate program, offers depth and a potential long-term pairing with Stingley Jr.
Pick No. 59: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
The Texans' desire to enhance their safety lineup is evident. Ryans has expressed intentions to strengthen this position during the offseason. With limited moves made beyond re-signing backup Eric Murray, drafting Javon Bullard could provide the necessary depth and a reliable backup option. Bullard ranked among the top five safeties in his class. He brings further prowess to the secondary, having played alongside Lassiter at Georgia.
Pick No. 82: Michael Hall Jr, DL, Ohio State
Filling the defensive tackle spot opposite Autry is a priority. Michael Hall Jr might be the solution. Although Hall might not start immediately, his potential as the best available defensive tackle in the draft is significant. Despite being slightly undersized at 6'3, 290 pounds, Hall's performance exceeds his physical stature. He has shown considerable impact with his past sack records at Ohio State.
Pick No. 123: Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
With Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce on the roster through 2025, adding Braelon Allen could primarily serve as a depth strategy. However, Allen's formidable build and accolades, including being named second-team Big Ten from 2021-23, position him as one of the best available players by this stage of the draft.
Pick No. 127: Javon Foster, OL, Missouri
The Texans have attempted to stabilize their offensive line by re-signing Charlie Heck and signing David Sharpe. That's despite Sharpe’s limited exposure on a struggling line last season. Javon Foster could bring essential depth. This is especially true in light of the injuries sustained by the Texans' offensive line in 2023.
Pick No. 188: Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State
Jarrian Jones is notable for tying the 10th-fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He combines ideal size, speed, and athleticism. His impressive 39½ inch vertical jump adds to his desirability, potentially fortifying the Texans' secondary.
Pick No. 189: Tanor Bortolini, OL, Wisconsin
Continuing the focus on offensive line depth, Tanor Bortolini provides versatility and could cover both center and guard positions. That is crucial after the Texans faced multiple injuries last season.
Pick No. 238: Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona
Addressing depth issues at tight end is important. This is particularly true after underwhelming performances and injuries in this squad. Drafting Tanner McLachlan could offer a depth solution. His last season stats of 45 catches for 528 yards and four touchdowns demonstrate his potential.
Pick No. 247: Drake Nugent, C, Michigan
Finally, Drake Nugent could deepen the Texans' offensive line at the center position. That's a spot left vulnerable after free agency departures. Nugent’s experience with Michigan’s national championship team last season promises reliability and skill.
These draft picks could significantly enhance the Texans' capabilities. They could strategically address key areas of need while adding depth and potential across various positions.