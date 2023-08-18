The Houston Texans are not expected to be one of the better teams in the NFL in 2023. Despite the minimal expectations, there is quite a bit of excitement surrounding the organization because of the culture shift that is underway. It starts from the top, as long time Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans is in his first year as the head coach after having a successful stint as the defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers. He has endeared himself to the players by all accounts so far, and it especially helps that rookie quarterback CJ Stroud is coming into an organization with the opportunity to mold the entire personality of the team around him and his head coach. The Texans took Stroud with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and although he has not been named the starter yet, he is clearly the future of the franchise. Later in the 2023 NFL Draft the Texans drafted wide receiver Tank Dell out of the University of Houston, giving Stroud a weapon to grow alongside with during his rookie campaign. Subsequently, CJ Stroud and Tank Dell are the two players on the Texans roster that are seeing their stock skyrocket amid the preseason.

The Texans next preseason game is on Friday afternoon at NRG Stadium in Houston against the Miami Dolphins. Ryans announced that all of the starters will get some playing time in Friday's preseason game, so Texans fans will get to see Stroud to start the contest since it has been announced that he will be starting his second consecutive tilt. Dell is not a starter yet, although he will get plenty of run on Friday, and with the hype surrounding him out of training camp, it would come as no surprise to see him inch closer to that starting lineup. Tune into the Texans vs Dolphins on Friday to catch a glimpse of the new look Houston squad, and pay special attention to CJ Stroud and Tank Dell as their stocks rise going through Week 2 of the preseason.

CJ Stroud did not have the most sterling of starts to his NFL career in the Texans first preseason game against the New England Patriots. He threw an interception during his first career series, and it certainly wasn't the strongest of reads. However, Stroud had no problem taking accountability for the play after the game, and Ryans was adamant that it was a great learning experience for Stroud and that he has no doubt that Stroud will improve going forward. Consequently, Stroud has apparently had a great week of practice leading up to the game against the Dolphins and despite not being named the starting quarterback yet, his stock is rising with the fact that he is getting his second starting nod of the preseason.

It would come as a surprise to see Stroud not be the starter in Week 1 of the regular season. Other rookie quarterbacks across the NFL like Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson have been named starters by their respective squads, so it seems like Stroud will be the last domino to fall. A good outing on Friday against the Dolphins could cement the decision for Demeco Ryans and officially anoint Stroud as the starting quarterback for the Texans. Luckily for Stroud, as his stock rises while the preseason turns the corner, another rookie on the roster by the name of Tank Dell is rising right alongside him; this foreshadows that both Stroud and Dell could be fan favorites out of all of the current Texans players for a long time.

After the Texans drafted CJ Stroud, he was quick to connect with his good friend Tank Dell. Stroud apparently had some input in the rest of the 2023 NFL Draft and was pumped up about selling Houston to Dell as the Texans third round pick approached. After three rounds in the 2023 NFL Draft, a new wide receiver and quarterback duo had arrived in Houston, and it wasn't long before the two were already reported to be on the gridiron working out together this offseason. As the preseason rolls on, all indications are that Tank Dell has been balling out in training camp and creating separation from cornerbacks with ease.

The most exciting aspect of Dell improving on a daily basis during his first training camp and preseason is how young he is in his career for the Texans, and the fact that he and Stroud have so many years ahead of them to build chemistry. Although he might burst onto the scene this year, the expectations are what they should be for a rookie on a rebuilding team. With his stock rising, it is clear that Tank Dell might turn into one of the future faces of the Texans franchise, a label only guys like CJ Stroud, Dameon Pierce, Will Anderson Jr and Derek Stingley Jr. can claim right now. Tune into the Texans preseason tilt on Friday to catch rookies Stroud and Dell continue their ascent towards becoming important Texans players for the 2023 campaign.