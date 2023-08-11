Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacted to Texans receiver Tank Dell's performance in a 20-9 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday.

“It was good to see Tank make some plays,” Texans rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans said, via NFL.com Digital Content Editor Grant Gordon. “We've seen him make a lot of plays throughout training camp, some of these same plays, so it was good to see him do the same thing here in a game. So, he can be an explosive playmaker for us, and we look forward to him continuing to make some of those plays.”

Tank Dell ended the preseason victory over the Patriots with 65 yards and one touchdown. He earned his first touchdown of the preseason in the final minute of the second quarter. He barely corralled a juggling catch off a pass from quarterback Davis Mills near the left boundary of the endzone, sending the Texans up by one possession just before the end of the first half.

Touchdowns from Texans tight end Dalton Keene and receiver Alex Bachman all but sealed the win during Houston's first 2023 preseason outing. It ended the game with 191 total receiving yards and 89 rushing yards. Mills, Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Case Keenum all took snaps for the Texans at Gillette Stadium. Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe completed 12 of his 14 pass attempts and gained a total of 79 passing yards.

Tank Dell was selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft after a following third season with the Houston Cougars. The Associated Press All-American Third-Team selection ended the 2022 season with 1,398 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in the 13 games he suited up for Houston.

Houston will take on the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints to round out its 2023 NFL preseason schedule.

The Texans will kick off against the Dolphins at 3 p.m. CDT on Saturday in NRG Stadium.