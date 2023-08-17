Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will start Saturday's preseason game versus the Miami Dolphins, coach DeMeco Ryanssaid.

#Texans HC DeMeco Ryans announced that CJ Stroud will once again be starting for Saturday's preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. Houston is yet to announce who will be their Week 1 starting QB when they play the #Ravens in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/CAnH0GDCmZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 17, 2023

Stroud, who the Texans selected with the No. 4 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, could be the team's starter for the regular season. That decision has not been made yet to the public.

Stroud started and threw four passes in the team's preseason opener versus the New England Patriots Aug. 10. He had two completions and one interception. He was also sacked once.

FOOTBALL IS BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! CJ Stroud Interception on 1st drive as a Texan FOOTBALL BABY!!!!!! #NFLPreseasonpic.twitter.com/D4dfIzEHxl — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) August 10, 2023

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Stroud is in a competition with incumbent starter Davis Mills and veteran Case Keenum. Keenum had the most snaps of any Texans quarterback against New England, completing 9-of-14 passes for a touchdown. Mills completed 9-of-12 passes and had a passing touchdown.

Houston finished with its fewest wins (three) in a season in franchise history in 2022. Houston won the AFC South in 2018 and 2019 but has finished with no more than four wins in each of the last three years.

The Texans hired Ryans, who was the former defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, in January. He is looking to get Houston back into playoff contention.

The Texans want Stroud to be their future at the quarterback position. He played three seasons of college football at Ohio State and was a two-time All-Big Ten selection.

This past season, Stroud helped lead the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff, where they were eliminated by Georgia. He had an incredible game against the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl semifinal, throwing for 348 yards while completing 23-of-34 passes. He had four passing touchdowns.