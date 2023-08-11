Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud did not have the best NFL debut in the preseason opener versus the New England Patriots. Stroud went 2-4 in limited snaps and threw an interception to Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills. Speaking on his early struggles, Stroud emphasizes that he just has to get better, reports ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime.

“Just trust my eyes. I seen a certain look to where I knew in film, that they could run that to where the safety, if his man blocks, he'll come off and really be locked into my eyes. I just lost track of that and just forced it. Should have just checked it down to Dalton [Schultz].”

CJ Stroud emphasizes that he recognized what the Patriots were doing against the Texans on the play he threw the interception, but that he didn't trust himself. He believes that over time, that trust will grow and he will start to make more sound decisions.

“Got to make a smarter play and not put my defense in a bad situation, put them right in field goal range, and that's my mistake. Even though I'm a rookie, still trying to play as a vet and play sound football and not only protect my offense but to protect the defense, as well.”

It sounds like Stroud has the right mentality and the early mistakes versus the Patriots could turn into blessings down the road. Stay tuned into Texans training camp and preseason to see if CJ Stroud starts to make the strides that he says he will.