The SEC takes the stage on Saturday as Texas A&M faces off with Alabama. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas A&M-Alabama prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Texas A&M comes into the game at 15-9 on the year while sitting 6-5 in conference play. That places them in seventh place in the SEC this year. They have won some big games this year, but are coming off a major loss. Texas A&M upset Kentucky by five earlier in the year and also would be a sixth-ranked Tennessee just two games ago. Still, last time out they faced Vanderbilt, who is near the bottom of the SEC standings. It was a tight game throughout, but Vanderbilt hit a buzzer-beating shot to win the game 74-73.

Meanwhile, Alabama is 17-7 on the year and sits in first place in the SEC with a 9-2 conference record. They also come in as winners of five of their last six games. After a loss on the road to Tennessee, Alabama would beat Auburn at home by five. They would then go on to beat LSU, Georgia, and Mississippi State by double digits. Then, Alabama visited Auburn, where Auburn slowed down the Alabama offense just enough to take a 99-81 win. Still, last time out the offense was back to clicking, scoring 109 points in a 109-92 win over LSU.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Texas A&M-Alabama Odds

Texas A&M: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +375

Alabama: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M ranks 39th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 40th on offense, and 42 on defense in the adjusted rankings. They rank 141st in the nation in points per game, but sit 337th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Wade Taylor IV leads the way with 19.8 points per game this year. He also leads the team with 3.7 assists per game, but he is shooting just 37.4 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Tyrece Radford is second on the team with 15.1 points per game. Henry Coleman III is shooting the best, hitting 58.5 percent of his shots, but scoring just ten points per game.

Texas A&M is third in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting first in offensive rebounding percentage and 149th in defensive rebounding percentage. Andersson Garcia leads the way here. He comes into the game with 9.1 rebounds per game, with over four of those being on the offensive glass per game this year. Meanwhile, Coleman has 6.7 rebounds per game, with Tyrece Radford adding 5.2 rebounds per game this year.

Texas A&M is 71st in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 91st in opponent effective field goal percentage. Wade Taylor IV has been solid here, coming in with 2.1 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Andersson Garcia has 1.4 steals per game on the season.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is ranked sixth in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked first in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but sit 76th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Alabama sits first in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting seventh in the nation in effective field goal percentage and second in shooting efficiency. Mark Sears leads the team on offense this year. He has 20.5 points per game, while he is shooting 51.3 percent this year, and 44.4 percent from three-point range. Further, Sears is tied for the team lead in assists with 4.0 per game. Meanwhile, Aaron Estrada is second on the team in points this year, with 12.9 points per game, while he leads the team with 4.0 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers are Grant Nelson and Rylan Griffen. Nelson comes in with 12.0 points per game on the season, while Griffen comes in with 11.0 points per game.

Alabama is 19th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are also 26th in the nation in offensive rebounding rates this year, while sitting 49th in defensive rebounding rate. Grant Nelson comes in leading the way in rebounding this year. He has 5.8 rebounds per game this year, while Estrada had 5.0 rebounds per game this year. Further, two other players come into the game with over four rebounds per game this year.

Alabama is 294th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, but they are 101st in opponent effective field goal percentage. Estrada and Sears lead the way here as well. Sears leads the team with 1.7 steals per game, while Estrada has 1.4 per game. Meanwhile, Grant Nelson has 1.4 blocks per game this year.

Final Texas A&M-Alabama Prediction & Pick

Texas A&M stays in games with their offense and offensive rebounding. Alabama has solid enough defensive rebounding and while the defense is not good, it is good enough to allow the Alabama offense to work. Further, the Texas A&M defense is bad. Against a team that shoots as well as Alabama and with the volume they shoot out, expect Alabama to score plenty in this one in an easy win.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Texas A&M-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Alabama -9.5 (-110)