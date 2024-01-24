Texas football should target these three players in the transfer portal.

The Texas football team has waited a long time to be back, but after the season that the Longhorns had this year, I think it's safe to say that they were back. However, the big question is whether or not Texas is here to stay, or if they will fall back into the abyss after joining the SEC this season. The Longhorns finished the regular season 11-1 this past season and earned a trip to the Big 12 Championship game against Oklahoma State. Texas cruised past theCowboys in that one to win the Big 12 title and improve to 12-1, and it also earned them a berth into the College Football Playoff. This was the season that Texas fans had been hoping for for a long time, and it finally happened. Now, they have to continue to build on that momentum.

Obviously, things didn't go as planned for Texas football in the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns took on Washington in the Sugar Bowl, and it was a great game, but, the Huskies ended up finding a way to win the matchup. The game was tied at halftime, but the Huskies really started to impose their will in the second half. It was clear the entire game, especially in that second half, that Washington was the better team, and Texas looked dead in the water in the late stages of the game. However, a couple big plays completely turned the tide, and the Longhorns found themselves with a chance to erase a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit. They got down into the red zone with a chance to win it with a touchdown, but the Washington defense stepped up and got the stop to seal the win. Texas was outplayed in that game, but they were still just one play away from competing for a national title. This was a really good team this season.

Texas is back, and now they have to stay back. There are a couple of good things going their way in that regard, but things will also be more difficult because of their conference schedule. One thing that will help Texas is that the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams. Every team has the same goal in college football: make the College Football Playoff. That goal will be much easier to achieve with the 12 team format. Teams that lose two or even three games in the regular season will have a chance to make the playoff. That will be crucial for teams in the SEC and Big Ten with conference realignment as well.

The most important thing for Texas football, however, and the biggest piece of news regarding the team this offseason, is that quarterback Quinn Ewers will be back next year. This is absolutely massive for the Longhorns. QB in the most position on the field in football, and with their difficult schedule next season, it will be a luxury that they won't have to break in a new QB. Not only will they not have to worry about breaking in a new QB, but Quinn Ewers will also be one of the best QBs in college football next season. That is huge for Texas, but it has people wondering what Arch Manning should do.

This is where the transfer portal comes into play for the Texas football team. At this point it doesn't seem like Manning is going to enter the portal, and that's huge for the Longhorns. He is the future for this team at the quarterback position. Instead of Texas losing a key player like him to the portal, they are looking to the transfer portal to bring in more talent for what will be a crucial season in 2024. Texas is fortunate to be bringing a ton of talent back next year on both sides of the ball, but there are still some players that they should be taking a look at in the transfer portal.

CB Jabbar Muhammad, Washington

Jabbar Muhammad is one of the most intriguing players that is currently in the transfer portal. Any team that had issues with pass defense should be taking a look at him because he can come in and be an immediate impact player in the secondary for just about any school. He just went and played in the national title game with Washington after they knocked Texas out of the College Football Playoff in the Sugar Bowl. Muhammad is going to want to play for another team that make a run to the College Football Playoff, and the Longhorns could be a good fit for him.

TE Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford

Ben Yurosek might be the most underrated player in this year's transfer portal class. He's ranked as the #107 player in the class, but now, he is one of the top players available. Texas doesn't have a huge need for offensive talent as they are already loaded, but Yurosek is so impressive that he is worth a look for any team. He has been part of a struggling Stanford football team that hasn't had a successful offense, but he has still found a way to make a big impact, and he is as reliable as they come at the tight end position. Don't be surprised if Yurosek is a very popular name next year in college football.

CB Denver Harris, LSU

In 2023, Texas football was an all around very good football team, but their biggest weakness was their pass defense. It wasn't terrible, but it could've been a lot better, and it plagued them when they played a high powered passing offense like Washington. If they are going to go after players in the transfer portal, it makes the most sense for them to go after guys that will help boost their secondary. Denver Harris is transferring from LSU, and he is a player that could come in and earn a starting role in the defense. Those are the kind of players that the Longhorns need right now, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to take a look at Harris.