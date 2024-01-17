The Beavers wide receiver is headed to Texas to team up with Quinn Ewers.

Former Oregon State wide receiver Silas Bolden has committed to Texas football, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

“BREAKING: Former Oregon State WR Silas Bolden has Committed to Texas, he tells @on3sports. The 5’8 165 WR totaled 80 catches for 1,076 yards & 4 TDs in his time with the Beavers Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining”

The 5-foot-8, 165 pounder will have 1 year of eligibility remaining with Texas football.

In his three years with the Beavers, he racked up a total of 80 catches for 1,076 yards and 4 TDs.

Throwing to Bolden will be quarterback Quinn Ewers, who announced last week that he was returning to Texas football.

Ewers revealed why he decided to run it back for one more year.

“I want to be the quarterback who worked every year to get better. The quarterback who loved his teammates, the quarterback who won a lot of football games and brought Texas football back to the top of college football where it belongs.”

Ewers stepped in as the starter even with Arch Manning in the wings, and backup Maalik Murphy transferred to Duke to become the new starter for the Blue Devils after Riley Leonard's departure to Notre Dame.

Ewers threw for 3,161 yards with 21 touchdowns this past season as the Longhorns won the Big 12 Conference and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. Now, they are moving to the SEC along with Oklahoma as realignment hits full force across the sport.

With Ewing's return and Bolden joining Texas football, the passing game should be in good shape. Backup quarterback Manning is rumored to be considering transferring to LSU amid Ewers' decision, but at least for next season, the Longhorns are in good shape.