Texas football star Ja'Tavion Sanders is headed for the East-West Shrine Bowl and is gaining NFL Draft traction.

The Texas football team is going to enter the 2024 season as one of the favorites in the SEC and in the sport. After a Sugar Bowl loss to Washington, they brought back Steve Sarkisian despite some Alabama rumors and got Quinn Ewers to return for one more year. However, they lost running back Jonathon Brooks and others to the NFL Draft. Now, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has accepted an invitation to the Shrine Bowl as he was considering his next move.

The East-West Shrine Bowl features some of the game's best players as they look to gain traction ahead of the NFL Draft. Other stars headed for the Shrine Bowl include Florida State's Jordan Travis, Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, and UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, among plenty of others.

Sanders is a huge name added to the field, and he was a star for the Texas football team this year. Sanders caught 39 passes for 607 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2023 and had 49 catches for 577 yards and five scores in the 2022 season.

In the Big 12 title game, Sanders had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown and then six catches for 765 yards in the loss to Washington. Sanders has a lot of intrigue for NFL teams, and Matt Miller mentioned he is his TE2 in the class, so this is a huge pickup for the game.

The East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on February 1, 2024, at Ford Field in Detroit, and players will have a chance to get a meeting with NFL evaluators.