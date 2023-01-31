The Texas Tech Red Raiders all of a sudden have a winning streak going. Following a win in Baton Rouge over the LSU Tigers last Saturday, Texas Tech basketball returned to Lubbock and started the week Monday with a massive come-from-behind 80-77 overtime win against the Iowa State Cyclones.

With the win they just pulled off, Texas Tech basketball managed to set records this and beyond this season, per ESPN.

“The Cyclones took a 59-36 lead with 12:38 remaining in regulation. At that point, they had a 99.6% win probability. However, Texas Tech tied the largest comeback by any team in Division I men’s basketball this season, as well as tying the largest comeback to beat an AP-ranked team over the past decade and setting a record for the largest second-half deficit overcome to win a game in the history of the Big 12/Big 8.”

Texas Tech basketball senior forward Kevin Obanor led the way for the Red Raiders, scoring 24 points to go with 13 rebounds, while Devion Harmon added 16 points. While the win did not take Texas Tech out of the Big 12 cellar, as the Red Raiders remain last in the Big 12 standings, the victory was the team’s first this season versus a conference opponent.

Obanor and the Red Raiders now hope that they will be able to sustain their momentum, as they prepare for a tougher challenge ahead. Texas Tech basketball will travel to Waco this week to face the Baylor Bears in a rematch. Texas Tech lost to the Bears at home on Jan. 17.