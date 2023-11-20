The Marvels director Nia DaCosta did not attend a cast-and-crew screening of the movie due to not knowing of event and her birthday.

The Marvels director, Nia DaCosta, didn't attend the cast-and-crew screening. However, she had a good reason not to.

It turns out it was the director's 34th birthday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nia DaCosta's reason for not attending The Marvels cast-and-crew screening

“Nia would have been there,” DaCosta's rep stated. “She would do anything for her cast and crew.”

The recent strikes put a damper on a normal screening. The cast and crew couldn't even attend it, considering it would've been against SAG-AFTRA rules. There was a screening on November 8 at Westwood's Fox Village Theatre at 7:30 PM, which was hours before the team behind The Marvels could attend.

However, since then, it was the cast-and-crew screening that the director missed.

Apparently, there were some remarks from the MCU team about her absence. To some, it felt like she didn't care.

“It would be quite disrespectful and upsetting to suggest Nia has anything other than adoration for her creative team,” the rep added.

The rep also mentioned that the director was not invited to the special screening. She learned about it after inviting some attendees to her birthday party.

As for The Marvels, it had the worst opening weekend ever for any Marvel film at $47 million, according to CNBC. Before that, 2008's Incredible Hulk and 2015's Ant-Man set the records for worst openings in the MCU.

Hopefully, the director had a great birthday party. It sounds like Nia DaCosta did not intentionally miss the screening but had other plans and heard about the event a bit too late.