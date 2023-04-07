Jayson Tatum is an American professional basketball player who plays for the Boston Celtics of the NBA. He played for the Duke Blue Devils during his collegiate basketball career and was selected with the No. 3 overall pick by the Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft. Since turning professional, Tatum has established himself as one of the best young talents in the league. He is a four-time NBA All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection, and he has also won an Olympic gold medal while playing for the USA men’s basketball team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. All that’s left is for him to win an NBA championship, which he came close to doing before losing in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. In this article, however, we will be talking about Jayson Tatum’s net worth in 2023.

Jayson Tatum’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $25-30 million

Jayson Tatum’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $25-30 million. This is according to sources such as Celebrity Net Worth and CAknowledge.

Let us now learn more about his early life and his journey to becoming an NBA superstar.

Jayson Christopher Tatum Sr. was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 3, 1998. He is the son of Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole. His father played basketball at Saint Louis University and eventually became a gym teacher and basketball coach at Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis. He was also the coach and athletics director at Soldan International Studies High School. His mother, Brandy, graduated from Saint Louis University School of Law and is currently a practicing attorney in the St. Louis area.

Jayson Tatum is the godson of former NBA player Larry Hughes, as he was the former high school and college teammate of his father. He is also the cousin of former NBA player and current Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue.

Tatum went to Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Coeur, Missouri. In his freshman year, he averaged 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and was named the 2013 Metro Catholic Conference Co-Player of the Year. The following year, he bumped up his averages to 26 points and 11 rebounds a game.

After averaging 25.9 points and 11.7 rebounds a game in his junior year, Jayson Tatum joined the St. Louis Eagles AAU team as they competed in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL). He led his squad to the 2015 Nike Peach Jam championship game but lost to Wendell Carter Jr. and the Georgia Stars. Despite that, he led the EYBL in scoring with 26.5 points per game to go along with his 9.5 rebounds average.

Before the start of his senior year, Jayson Tatum verbally committed to Duke University, choosing the Blue Devils over North Carolina and Kentucky. He then averaged 29.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game and he scored six 40-point games en route to leading Chaminade to the Missouri Class 5A state championship.

He was then chosen to participate in the 2016 McDonald’s All-American Game where he won the skills competition and he led the East team in scoring with 18 points. He also played in the Jordan Brand Classic where he led his squad to the victory. Jayson Tatum was named the 2016 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Coming out of high school, Jayson Tatum was rated as a five-star recruit and was considered one of the best prospects of the 2016 class. However, he missed the first eight games of the 2016-2017 season due to a foot injury. He made his Duke Blue Devils debut on December 3, 2016, and scored 10 points in a 94-55 win over Maine.

He then led the Blue Devils to the ACC Tournament Championship after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a score of 75-69. He was named to the All-ACC Tournament team as he averaged 22 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

Duke entered the NCAA Tournament with the No. 2 seed. They defeated Troy University in the first round but suffered an early exit after falling to South Carolina in the second round. In the 29 games he played for Duke, Tatum averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

He then decided to join the 2017 NBA Draft as a one-and-done prospect. This would, obviously, go on to add to Jayson Tatum’s net worth in 2023.

In the 2017 NBA Draft, Jayson Tatum was selected with the No. 3 overall pick by the Boston Celtics. He signed his rookie contract worth $30 million for four years.

Tatum scored 14 points and 10 rebounds in his NBA debut in a 102-99 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He then helped the Boston Celtics finish with a record of 55 wins and 27 losses entering the 2018 NBA playoffs. Tatum and the Celtics went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals to face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately, they lost the hard-fought series in 7 games.

He averaged 13.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and a steal a game during his rookie year. He was also named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

In his sophomore year, Jayson Tatum won the Skill Challenge competition during the NBA All-Star Weekend. He also helped the Boston Celtics finish 49-33 in the season. In the playoffs, they swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round but fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round in five games.

The following year, he was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career when he was chosen as an Eastern Conference reserve.

He went on to average 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game that season en route to being named to the All-NBA Third Team.

During the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time. Unfortunately, they bowed down to the Miami Heat in six games.

On Nov. 22, 2020, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics agreed to a rookie maximum contract extension worth $163 million over five years, with a max value of $195 million on the deal.

During the 2020-2021 NBA season, Jayson Tatum was named to his second consecutive NBA All-Star selection. He also scored a career-high 60 points as he brought the Celtics back from a 32-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite averaging a whopping 26.4 points and 7.4 assists per game during the season, Boston only finished as the No. 7 seed as they qualified for the play-in tournament. In the play-in game, Tatum scored 50 points to defeat the Washington Wizards and secure their spot at No. 7.

However, the Celtics fell in five games in their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that, Jayson Tatum set a franchise record for most points scored in a three-game span in the playoffs with 122 points.

In the 2021-2022 NBA season, Jayson Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists en route to being named to his first All-NBA First-Team selection. He also led the Boston Celtics to the No. 2 seed as they finished with a record of 51-31.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Celtics got off to a good start by sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. They then went through two grueling series matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, respectively, as both series went to 7 games.

With their Eastern Conference win , the Celtics made it back to the NBA Finals and Jayson Tatum received the Larry Bird Trophy as he was named the inaugural Eastern Conference Finals MVP .

Unfortunately, the Celtics fell short against the Warriors, losing the NBA Finals in six games. In 2022-23, Boston is out for revenge and will head into the 2023 NBA Playoffs as one of the favorites to win it all. Tatum is finishing up a career season and looking to finish the job this time around. He also made history in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game by scoring a record 55 points en route to winning the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

Tatum’s brand has been rapidly skyrocketing as he cements himself as one of the best players in the NBA today. Currently, he has endorsement deals with big brands such as NBA 2K, Subway, Gatorade, and Jordan Brand. In fact, Tatum’s first Jordan Brand signature shoe is launching right before the playoffs.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Jayson Tatum’s net worth in 2023?