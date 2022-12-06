By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

The Callisto Protocol has been recently released and we are welcomed in Jupiter’s moon, Callisto in the year 2320. In this The Callisto Protocol Guide: Is there a New Game + mode, we tell you everything you need to know if there is a New Game + mode.

Is there a New Game + mode?

Six months of content coming to The Callisto Protocol beginning Feb 7, 2023, with a free update of Hardcore Mode and New Game+. More details for this and the Season Pass coming soon. pic.twitter.com/43mLjK93IP — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 1, 2022

Unfortunately as mentioned by The Callisto Protocol on Twitter, New Game + mode doesn’t come in until February 7, 2023. On the same day of the New Game + mode release, players will get to enjoy the Hardcore mode of the game. In this announcement, other new features will be released by next year: Outer Way Skin Collection by February, Contagion Bundle by March, and Riot Bundle by Spring of 2023. Currently, the story ends with Jacob in Black Iron Prison and there is nothing else left to do after that. Luckily, the developers will be adding more story content by the Summer of 2023.

Much like in other games (although not officially confirmed yet), we are hoping that some of the things you worked on from the first run of the game get transferred to the New Game + mode – Equipment, weapons, upgrades, and outfits.

What should we expect in the Season Pass?

As listed in the announcement, there will be a Season Pass available for The Callisto Protocol. So far, these are what we know so far.

The Contagion Bundle

The bundle will feature a permadeath mode. In this mode, players can experience the feeling of true survival horror. In this mode, you play with limited ammunition and health drops as you progress in the game together with new death animations of Jacob.

The Riot Bundle

The Riot bundle presents new weapons, upgrades, and bonus credits for Jacob. Although, for you to unlock these new in-game items, you’ll need to unlock a previously undiscovered area in Black Iron Prison and fight through waves of Biophage hordes.

With all these new things coming up for the game, we're hoping for more content and playable features will be added in the feature in the foreseeable future.