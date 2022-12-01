Published December 1, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Players who pre-purchased The Callisto Protocol can now download and preload the game’s files ahead of its upcoming release.

Prepare for survival by pre-loading The Callisto Protocol now. pic.twitter.com/8QCkmxK7it — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) November 30, 2022

As announced on their official Twitter account, players can now download The Callisto Protocol’s preload game files ahead of its December 2, 2022 release date. The game itself unlocks at 9:00 PM PST on that date. Players should take advantage of the pre-load date so that they can immediately start playing at that time. The preload sizes for Callisto Protocol are understandably different from console to console. Out of all of the currently known preload sizes, the PC has the largest at 75GB. Xbox One and Series X|S have preload sizes of 46.28GB. The Playstation 5’s preload size is the smallest of the group at 42.78GB. There’s currently no news yet as to how big the Playstation 4’s preload size is. People are, however, expecting it to be bigger than the Playstation 5’s.

Other than the news about the preload, the developers also released the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game’s PC release.

Minimum System Requirements OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM: 8GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX580 DirectX 11 Storage: 75GB

Recommended System Requirements OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX5700 DirectX 12 Storage: 75GB SSD



After preloading the game, players can just sit back and relax for the game to unlock.

For those not familiar with the game, The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror third-person shooter. Much like Dead Space, it happens in space, specifically Jupiter’s moon Callisto. Callisto, now a maximum-security penitentiary called the Black Iron Prison, contains numerous inmates. When inmates start turning into monsters, the protagonist, Jacob Lee, must fight his way out to survive. As he does, he uncovers the dark secrets the moon has been hiding.

If you haven’t prepurchased the game yet, you can get it on PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.

That’s all the news we have about The Callisto Protocol’s preload download. To stay updated on gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.