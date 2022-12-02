Published December 2, 2022

The Callisto Protocol recently announced the contents of the season pass, as well as the free content coming to players next year. They also announced the Twitch drops that you can get for The Callisto Protocol.

In a tweet on their official Twitter account, Striking Distance announced the contents of The Callisto Protocol’s season pass. It includes four items, each with its own release date. They also announced the free content coming next year, as well as the Twitch drops. Let’s go through each of them in turn.

First off, let’s talk about the season pass.

Outer Way Skin Collection (February 7, 2023 Gives the player the armor of the Outer Way, an underground insurgency fighting against the UJC.

Contagion Bundle (March 2023) Introduces the new Contagion game mode. This game mode alters the difficulty of the main story, making it more difficult. Players receive less ammo, and fewer health drops. Not just that, but the customized difficulty will also be a challenge. Finally, there’s permadeath, so failure means starting over. This bundle includes thirteen new player death animations, as well as the Watchtower Skin Collection.

Riot Bundle (Spring 2023) Introduces Riot, a wave survival game mode. Players earn and gather credits that they can use to upgrade or forge weapons. Players must do everything they can to survive as long as possible. This bundle includes twelve new enemy death animations, as well as the Engineer Skin Collection

Story DLC (Summer 2023) Lets players dig deeper into the secrets of The Callisto Protocol. This DLC adds to the main game, giving more details about what is happening in the prison, and on the moon.



Other than the season pass, everyone who owns the game will receive two new features on February 7, 2023. These two new features are New Game+ and Hardcore mode. New Game+ will most likely allow players to start a new game of The Callisto Protocol while retaining most, if not all, of their unlocked weapons and gear. As of now, there is not much information about the hardcore mode.

They also announced exclusive Twitch drops for players who own the game. Players who watch at least 30 minutes of a Callisto Protocol live stream will get the Gore Skin Twitch drop. Of course, the streamer must have drops enabled for players to get the reward. To participate, you will have to link your Krafton account to Twitch.

That’s all the news we have about The Callisto Protocol and its season pass, free content, and Twitch drops.

