Published December 2, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror game that is marketed as a spiritual successor to the Dead Space franchise. In the game, players are on a jailbreak from the moon of Callisto as they try to escape the mysterious disease infecting the inmates that turn them feral. Dead Space had a run time of about 12 hours. How long does it take to beat The Callisto Protocol?

The Callisto Protocol’s game length appears to run between 7.5 hours to 10 hours in completing its main story at normal difficulty. Achievement and trophy hunters could complete the game from 10 hours to 15 hours.

The game’s linear, chapter-based structure makes the single-player experience completely limits the game’s run time, as players don’t have a lot of side activities to do or alternate routes to explore. The game also doesn’t have a lot of collectibles to find, hence, it’s possible to find all there is to find with just one run.

The Callisto Protocol’s achievements and trophies are also easy to complete with just one run at its hardest difficulty – the game doesn’t change much in terms of structure between difficulties, so players can go through the hardest difficulty while finding all collectibles in a single run. The added difficulty could pad the game’s length by a bit as players retry boss fights, but it’s possible for players to get through them really quickly, too.

The Callisto Protocol then will run a course between 7.5 hours to 15 hours, depending on your completion requirements and your pace of play. It’s a tad shorter compared to its inspiration Dead Space, and the game ranks a little bit on the short side compared to other recent games. However, its length is par for the course for the most recent survival horror games like Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7. It’s definitely longer than Resident Evil 3 Remake – but that’s a low bar to pass.

So, will you be getting The Callisto Protocol? The game comes out on December 2, 2022, on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Will you be able to escape Callisto within 7.5 hours?