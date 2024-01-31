There is no denying who the leader of the Thunder is.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played his way into the MVP conversation this season. Chet Holmgren is in the Rookie of the Year discussion. Together, they have helped turn the Oklahoma City Thunder into a dark-horse championship contender.

Perhaps it's a little unfair to call the Thunder a “dark horse” at this point, especially since they own one of the best records in the entire league at 32-15 overall. After all, this team is currently on pace to win over 50 games. The Thunder won just 44 games combined during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, as well as 40 games last year.

The constant string of improvements in Oklahoma City has been impressive to watch. However, Gilgeous-Alexander is the driving force behind all the success this young roster has found.

“He’s a killer. He’s a winner. He’s a family guy,” Holmgren said of Gilgeous-Alexander to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Andscape. “Everybody has bought in, but it starts with him. Leadership has to start with the guy we’re looking at from the time we walk into the gym until we leave. He is one of those dudes and he stepped into that role extremely well.”

At just 25 years old, Gilgeous-Alexander is on his way to becoming one of the faces of the NBA. He is currently averaging over 30 points per game for the second consecutive season, and the young guard was recently named an All-Star starter over Golden State Warriors two-time MVP Stephen Curry, an honor he didn't receive when making his first All-Star appearance last year.

Thunder focused on winning

As good as Gilgeous-Alexander has been individually, the entirety of the Thunder roster has impressed. Holmgren has been terrific in his rookie season, and Jalen Williams should be in the conversation for Most Improved Player. Then there is Josh Giddey, who continues his role as an all-around playmaker on offense, and Luguentz Dort, who solidifies Oklahoma City's defense.

Sure, they may be young and inexperienced. But when a team believes in a certain cause and only focuses on success, anything can be achieved. This is why the Thunder have been elite and reside near the top of the NBA standings.

“The focus is on winning,” Holmgren stated. “Everyone has bought into winning basketball games. And that’s something that gets a lot easier when you see the work that everybody puts in and you’re able to build that trust. We’re young.

“We haven’t been playing together for a long time. But everyone trusts each other. We’re all in it together trying to do the right thing.”

Some teams in the league find themselves dominating their opponents at home, while others prove to be road warriors. This season, the Thunder have been virtually impossible to stop, no matter if they are home or on the road. In fact, the Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Boston Celtics are the only three teams in the league to be at least six games above .500 both home and away..

As crazy as it may sound, seeing as they continue to shuffle through youthful talents every year, the Thunder have rapidly become real championship contenders that will not be going anywhere anytime soon because of Gilgeous-Alexander's leadership. He believes in his teammates, and the whole Thunder roster believes in Shai. This is why Oklahoma City is a dangerous team.