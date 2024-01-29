With the NBA trade deadline around the corner, the NBA Power Rankings continue to change.

It was not long ago that the Los Angeles Clippers were hovering near the bottom half of the Western Conference standings and the New York Knicks were dangerously close to a .500 record. As the halfway point of the 2023-24 season passes and teams begin to figure out who they are, constant shifts in the NBA Power Rankings occur. This is exactly what has happened with the Clippers and Knicks.

It is quite remarkable what the Clippers have achieved in recent weeks. Their All-Star quartet of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook all look confident in their respective roles, plus Los Angeles' stars are all healthy for once. The Clippers have lost just four games since the start of December, which has led them to become one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

The Knicks find themselves in a very similar position to that of the Clippers, quietly rising up the Eastern Conference standings in recent weeks. Led by Jalen Brunson, who will soon be named an All-Star for the first time in his career, the Knicks have lost only two games since the start of January. OG Anunoby has given New York a significant lift defensively, putting the Knicks in a position where they could truly contend with the best of the best.

While the recent success of the Clippers and Knicks continues to make headlines, the focus of the league at large is on the NBA trade deadline. There is just over one week until the deadline, leading to a lot of uncertainty surrounding which teams will look to make a big move. Already, we have seen the likes of Pascal Siakam, Terry Rozier, and Anunoby on the move. Although there may not be many All-Stars available compared to previous seasons, plenty of high-impact players remain on the trade block. Notably, Dejounte Murray, Bruce Brown, Zach LaVine, and Kyle Kuzma are the big names hearing their names in recent rumors around the league.

We have reached the pivotal point of the NBA season, the time when teams look to separate themselves from the pack in both conferences. Despite the fact that the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder stick out amongst everyone else, the race to get to the NBA Finals is wide open this year. This season's championship could very much be won or lost at the trade deadline.

Another week has passed, leading to many changes in the Top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings, including the Celtics barely regaining the top spot from the Thunder.

1. Boston Celtics (+1)

2023-24 Record: 35-11, Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (1/29), vs. IND (1/30), vs. LAL (2/1), vs. MEM (1/4)

There has truly never been a point this season where the Celtics have hit a rough patch. Although they dropped five games in January, the most losses they have had in a single month this season, Boston still finds themselves with a three-game lead for the best record in the East over the Milwaukee Bucks. Truly, the only thing that is going to stop the Celtics from owning the overall 1-seed in the playoffs is injuries.

As long as they remain healthy, the Celtics are going to be pegged as the team to beat in this league. Currently ranking third in both offensive and defensive ratings, Boston has shown no flaws other than some occasional off-nights where their shots are not falling. The Celtics had one of these games this past week, losing by 19 points in TD Garden to the Clippers.

It is worth noting that Kristaps Porzingis suffered an ankle sprain recently. However, the big man appears to be game-to-game at this point instead of being sidelined indefinitely. This upcoming week, the Celtics have a chance to inch closer to 40 wins on the season with all of their games being at home.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

2023-24 Record: 32-14, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (1/29), vs. DEN (1/31), vs. CHA (1/2), vs. TOR (1/4)

Before everyone clowns the Thunder for losing to the Detroit Pistons, take a second to look at this matchup. The Thunder came off a 24-point road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night and were forced to spend their weekend in Detroit. To make matters worse, Oklahoma City has to play this game at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. Quite honestly, the Thunder probably had no motivation to play in this game, especially with the AFC and NFC Championship games taking place in the NFL!

The most impressive thing about the Thunder this season has been their defensive effort. A lot of times, youthful teams in the league are always looking for opportunities to score and show off their athleticism. The Thunder are not like this at all, as they are always calm, cool, and collected. When you watch Mark Daigneault's group play, they look like a group of multi-year veterans who have been together for years.

Daigneault and his staff have done an incredible job of getting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. to buy into the idea that they can compete against anyone despite being one of the least experienced teams in the league. A huge week approaches for the Thunder, as matchups against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets present a chance to extend their lead in the West. There is no denying that the Thunder are one of the top teams in the NBA Power Rankings right now.

3. Los Angeles Clippers (+4)

2023-24 Record: 30-14, Upcoming schedule: at CLE (1/29), at WAS (1/31), at DET (2/2), at MIA (2/4)

Currently riding a five-game win streak, the Clippers continue to find themselves moving up the NBA Power Rankings. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are healthy, and James Harden actually looks happy for once. In fact, we haven't seen Harden this pleased with his team since he was with the Houston Rockets years ago.

The Clippers are really beginning to look like one of the more complete teams in the league, which was to be expected given all the experience this roster holds. The only thing that had held Los Angeles back through the years was injuries. Although Ivica Zubac is currently sidelined, the Clippers' core has been and continues to be healthy. They are now just a game out of first place in the Western Conference after defeating the Celtics by 19 points on Saturday.

“The guys were pretty motivated,” Lue said after this win in Boston. “When they came to L.A., they did us pretty bad. So guys were locked in. This was a game [where] PG, we thought he might be out, but he wanted to play to see where we're at. Just a measuring stick against a great team. We just wanted to kind of see where we're at. We had that on our mind.”

The Clippers will continue their seven-game road trip on Monday night against a defensive-minded Cleveland Cavaliers team. This could wind up being a tricky matchup for the Clippers given the Cavs' size, especially with Evan Mobley set to return.

4. Denver Nuggets (-1)

2023-24 Record: 32-15, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (1/29), at OKC (1/31), vs. POR (2/2), vs. POR (2/4)

The Denver Nuggets almost suffered a major upset on Saturday night when they faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers. A much-anticipated matchup of Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid quickly turned into a night of disappointment when Embiid was ruled out 15 minutes before tip-off with “knee soreness.” Quite the coincidence for Embiid to be ruled out after Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris were already out, right?

Nonetheless, the Philadelphia 76ers reserves fought hard against the Nuggets' starters. In the end, the Nuggets came away with a 111-105 home victory behind Jokic's 26 points and 16 rebounds. With Embiid missing games left and right, Jokic's path to his third MVP award is looking a lot clearer.

Matchups against the Bucks and Thunder this upcoming week give the Nuggets more chances to cement their status as the best team in the league. Denver will wrap up the week with two easy games at home against the Portland Trail Blazers. Should the Nuggets be able to get past both Milwaukee and Oklahoma City en route to a perfect 4-0 week, they should be in the discussion for the No. 1 spot in the NBA Power Rankings.

5. New York Knicks (+4)

2023-24 Record: 29-17, Upcoming schedule: at CHA (1/29), vs. UTA (1/30), vs. IND (2/1), vs. LAL (2/3)

The Knicks are a very fun basketball team to watch right now. They play with a lot of energy on defense, and Madison Square Garden is the toughest place to play once again. Currently riding a six-game win streak, the longest in the league right now, the Knicks have a great opportunity to surge ahead in the East standings with six of their next seven at home.

However, there is some concern surrounding the Knicks right now because of Julius Randle's injury status. Randle suffered a dislocated right shoulder against the Miami Heat recently, which will result in the star being sidelined indefinitely. The good news is that Randle's injury doesn't appear to be too serious, and he could possibly return before the end of February.

With the star forward out, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart will be asked to continue stepping up, especially as primary rebounders. The trade deadline is right around the corner, and the Knicks do have some options in terms of adding even more talent to their roster. Do not be shocked if New York pulls off another big move over the next week.

6. Milwaukee Bucks (-)

2023-24 Record: 32-14, Upcoming schedule: at DEN (1/29), at POR (1/31), at DAL (2/3), at UTA (2/4)

It is officially time for Doc Rivers to make his debut as the head coach of the Bucks. How this plays out and works is yet to be seen, as the decision to fire first-year head coach Adrian Griffin last week was a bold one. The fact of the matter is that the Bucks needed some sort of change to occur, especially if they want to compete at the highest level possible in pursuit of their second title since 2021.

The Bucks have been awful defensively, and there seemed to be some rifts forming in the locker room between the coaching staff and players. However, as long as Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are healthy, Milwaukee has a chance to beat anyone because of their offensive firepower.

As things pertain to the NBA Power Rankings, the Bucks are a Top 10 team that is playing like a team outside of the Top 10. Consistency and the nightly will to fight are two things the Bucks lack right now. It will be interesting to see if Rivers can instill more confidence and mental stability.

7. Philadelphia 76ers (-3)

2023-24 Record: 29-15, Upcoming schedule: at POR (1/29), at GSW (1/30), at UTA (2/1), vs. BKN (2/3)

Health is really the only factor that will hold the Philadelphia 76ers back this season. Almost taking down the Nuggets on the road without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris, the 76ers have proven that their depth is better than many tend to believe.

Kicking off their five-game road trip with a 0-2 record is not what the Sixers had hoped for, but they haven't had their full rotation in either of the first two games. This week, things will get easier for the 76ers against the Blazers and Brooklyn Nets. A matchup against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco is intriguing, seeing as it is the second night of a back-to-back following Monday's game against Portland.

A top team in the NBA Power Rankings, it is time for the Sixers to start putting their foot on the gas pedal and stop worrying about the playoffs. You obviously want to be healthy, but resting and sitting out games now is only putting the 76ers in a position to lose home-court advantage when they need it most.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (-)

2023-24 Record: 27-16, Upcoming schedule: vs. LAC (1/29), vs. DET (1/31), at MEM (2/1), at SAS (2/3)

Over the last few weeks, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most impressive teams in the entire NBA. Without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley for at least a month now, the Cavs have kicked things into higher gear defensively while also finding impactful talents on their bench in Sam Merrill and Georges Niang. Now, the Cavs are 11 games above .500 and Mobley is set to return from his knee injury.

The Cavaliers have won nine of their last 10 games, with their only loss coming on the road against the Bucks. Just two days after suffering this loss last week, the Cavs came back and beat the Bucks by 12 points in Milwaukee, sending a statement to the rest of the league.

Cleveland has earned their Top 10 spot in the NBA Power Rankings, and they will not be going anywhere anytime soon. With more scoring depth than they had a season ago, the Cavs are certainly a threat to advance past the first round of the playoffs.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (-4)

2023-24 Record: 32-14, Upcoming schedule: at OKC (1/29), vs. DAL (1/31), vs. ORL (2/2), vs. HOU (2/4)

Although they have held one of the better records in the league for the last couple of months, the Minnesota Timberwolves remain a tough team to trust because they lack offensive consistency. Defensively, the Timberwolves may just be the best team in the league, especially with Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jaden McDaniels taking up the entire length of the court with their wingspans. Anthony Edwards also deserves a lot of credit for stepping up as one of the better perimeter defenders in the league this year.

However, Minnesota's bench is one of the worst in the league when it comes to being able to make an impact on offense. Edwards can go for 30 on any night, and Towns has been impressive, recently scoring 62 points against the Charlotte Hornets, but the fact of the matter is that the Wolves have struggled against some of the better teams in the league this season. Looking at the month of January alone, the Timberwolves have gone 2-5 against teams with a winning record. Last week's losses to Charlotte and San Antonio also don't bode well for their spot in the NBA Power Rankings.

The Timberwolves can still be one of the better teams in the league. As far as being a real title threat, it still seems like Minnesota is missing key production from their bench. Perhaps they will address these needs at the trade deadline.

10. Indiana Pacers (+5)

2023-24 Record: 27-20, Upcoming schedule: at BOS (1/30), at NYK (2/1), vs. SAC (2/2), at CHA (2/4)

Tyrese Haliburton came back from his hamstring injury a little too soon and has missed the last five games as a result. The good news for the Indiana Pacers and Haliburton is that the All-Star guard will be returning this upcoming week, likely on Tuesday night against the Celtics. In his absence, Pascal Siakam has led the Pacers to three straight wins, one of which was against the red-hot Phoenix Suns.

It took a couple of games, but Siakam looks comfortable in Rick Carlisle's system. This is definitely a good sign, as Siakam presents Indiana with a path to getting back to the playoffs as an actual playoff team, not one that had to earn their stripes via the play-in tournament.

The Pacers remain the best offensive team in the NBA due to their fast-paced attack and ability to run out in transition. Siakam and Haliburton both have the ability to lead breaks for this team, which is why they will remain one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. Indiana can move up a few spots in the NBA Power Rankings and standings with wins on the road against the Celtics and Knicks.

11. Orlando Magic (+2)

2023-24 Record: 24-22, Upcoming schedule: at DAL (1/29), at SAS (1/31), at MIN (2/2), at DET (2/4)

The Orlando Magic have hit a rough patch, dropping seven of their last 10 games. While this may be a slight concern from a standings perspective, the Magic did pick up wins over the Knicks, Suns, and Miami Heat. These are three playoff teams, so Orlando has definitely proven that they can hang with the best of the best.

What stands out about the Magic is their defensive intensity and length. Against the Suns on Sunday, the Magic closed out the game with a lineup that consisted of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Jonathan Isaac, and Markelle Fultz. Why is this significant, you may ask? Well, Fultz is 6'4″, and the rest of that closing lineup is listed as being 6'10”.

The Magic have the most length out of any team in this league, which is a main reason why they have been one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. There is a lot to like about the Magic right now, which is why you should buy stock while it has come down a little. A 24-22 record doesn't accurately reflect how good this team is and can be. Do not be shocked if the Magic wind up being one of the hottest teams in the league during the second half of the season, especially if they go out and make a big move at the trade deadline.

12. Phoenix Suns (-)

2023-24 Record: 26-20, Upcoming schedule: at MIA (1/29), at BKN (1/31), at ATL (2/2), at WAS (2/4)

Before losing on the road to the Pacers and Magic to end the week, the Suns had won seven straight games. An offense led by Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal is almost impossible to stop. This is why the Suns have started to look like the championship team many had imagined. Still, this team has gaps in their second unit and in the frontcourt. Against bigger, lengthier teams like the Magic, the Suns are going to struggle because they simply lack size and physicality.

Just one game behind the Sacramento Kings for the 5-seed in the West, the Suns will conclude their seven-game road trip this upcoming week. Quite honestly, a loss to any of the four teams on their schedule this week would be concerning, yet some slack can be given since Phoenix is going to be on the road.

13. Sacramento Kings (+4)

2023-24 Record: 26-18, Upcoming schedule: at MEM (1/29), at MIA (1/31), at IND (2/2), at CHI (2/3)

One week, the Kings move down the NBA Power Rankings due to some shocking and head-scratching losses. Then, like this week, they find themselves moving back up because they picked up some impressive victories and did a complete 180 from the team they were. The simple way to put it is that the Kings have been the most inconsistent team with the most potential this season.

We know what the Kings are capable of doing, especially after they claimed the 3-seed in the West last season with 48 wins. Sacramento can be this high-level offensive team with De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and key secondary contributors like Keegan Murray and Malik Monk, but the Kings are awful defensively. This is something that must be addressed ahead of the trade deadline if they are to have any shot at winning a playoff series.

Much like the Suns, the Kings are in the midst of a road trip with some favorable matchups approaching. As long as they are scoring 120 or more points, Sacramento will have a chance to win any game they play, regardless of how their defense plays. However, getting consistent production outside of Fox and Sabonis has been a roll of the dice in recent weeks.

14. New Orleans Pelicans (-4)

2023-24 Record: 26-20, Upcoming schedule: at BOS (1/29), at HOU (1/31), at SAS (2/2)

The New Orleans Pelicans should be much better than they have been recently. A 3-5 record over their last eight games is not symbolic of what this Pelicans team has proven through the first half of this season.

The main problem with the Pelicans right now is that they have no flow on offense. For some odd reason, CJ McCollum has seemed to lose a little bit of confidence, Trey Murphy III's shots are not falling, and Zion Williamson is not being as aggressive as he should be. Consistency is really the only issue the Pels have right now, as they have the capability to rank inside the Top 10 in both offensive and defensive ratings. The good news for New Orleans is that head coach Willie Green is not concerned with how his team has played.

“Everything is correctable and changeable,” Green stated recently after losing 141-117 to the Bucks on Saturday. “We've just got to continue to work harder. Do it harder, trust each other, and compete. Tonight we were not consistent enough to give ourselves a chance to win the game and that's the key for us.”

The Pelicans are a good team. Whether or not they can become a great team and earn an actual playoff spot depends on their effort and intensity each and every night, regardless of who they play.

2023-24 Record: 24-23, Upcoming schedule: at HOU (1/29), at ATL (1/30), at BOS (2/1), at NYK (1/3)

Are the Los Angeles Lakers beginning to rise up the NBA Power Rankings again? LeBron James and Co. have won three of their last four games, most recently winning what feels like a season-altering double-overtime game against the Golden State Warriors. Defensively, the Lakers still have some things to sort out. However, as a whole, the Lakers have looked more locked in and engaged as a singular unit in recent games.

Not to mention, D'Angelo Russell has been fantastic, averaging a team-high 27.5 points and 6.4 assists per game over the last eight games. In this span, Russell has also shot 52.3 percent from the floor and 54.2 percent from three-point range.

Although he has heard his name come up a lot in recent trade rumors, Russell seems to be cementing his spot in the Lakers' core. It would be surprising to see the Lakers move on from Russell after his recent stretch of games unless they were to acquire another All-Star talent to pair with Anthony Davis and LeBron.

All four road games the Lakers have this upcoming week are huge and will directly impact whether or not they make a substantial upgrade at the trade deadline.

16. Dallas Mavericks (-5)

2023-24 Record: 25-21, Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (1/29), at MIN (1/31), vs. MIL (2/3)

The only thing that separated the Dallas Mavericks from going 0-4 this past week was Luka Doncic scoring 73 points against the Atlanta Hawks. In a historic performance that meant a lot, especially since it came on the anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death, Doncic continues to prove that he is a one-man team. This is the main reason why it is hard to trust the Mavs right now.

What about Dallas really instills fear in their opponents outside of Doncic? Sure, Kyrie Irving is another impactful player for the Mavericks, but this team as a whole really doesn't have any players outside of their two superstars who can create opportunities for themselves. Last season, the Mavs were eliminated from playoff contention when Doncic got hurt. If the superstar goes down with an injury, a similar script will be followed this time around.

Dallas desperately needs to find scorers who can take the burden off of Doncic's back simply because the Mavs are running him into the ground right now. Until the Mavericks address this key need as an organization, they will continue to look like a mediocre team in the NBA Power Rankings, regardless if they have a record above .500 on the season.

17. Utah Jazz (-3)

2023-24 Record: 24-23, Upcoming schedule: at BKN (1/29), at NYK (1/30), vs. PHI (2/1), vs. MIL (2/4)

The Utah Jazz have come back down to earth from their recent six-game win streak in the middle of the month. Still, the Jazz are competing on offense and proving that they need to be taken seriously right now as a team creeping up in the playoff picture.

What the Jazz do this upcoming week on the court is going to directly impact the league as a whole simply because Utah holds the keys to the trade deadline. Utah is open for business with names like Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Kelly Olynyk on the trade block. It wouldn't come as a shock if any of those three players were dealt, but it also wouldn't be shocking to see them remain in Salt Lake City.

This is why the Jazz are such a massive question mark right now. Will they be buyers or sellers? I guess we will have to wait and see.

18. Miami Heat (-2)

2023-24 Record: 24-22, Upcoming schedule: vs. PHX (1/29), vs. SAC (1/31), at WAS (2/2), vs. LAC (2/4)

The Miami Heat are going to figure things out, just like they always do. Terry Rozier is going to give the Heat a new offensive playmaker and someone who can alleviate pressure from Jimmy Butler come time for the playoffs. However, that has not been the case as of late, as the Heat are losing their flame on a six-game losing streak.

This has been a very embarrassing losing streak for the Heat, as pretty much all but one game has been a blowout. The one game that wasn't a blowout loss was against the Atlanta Hawks, a team Miami should have been able to beat by double digits seeing as Atlanta was without star guard Trae Young.

As is the case every year, Erik Spoelstra's group always seems to kick things into a higher gear come time for the back half of the season. This year, it will be interesting to see what the Heat have up their sleeves, especially since they haven't proven to be a high-octane offense. For this reason alone, the Heat are moving down the NBA Power Rankings.

19. Golden State Warriors (-)

2023-24 Record: 19-24, Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (1/30), at MEM (2/2), at ATL (2/3)

One step forward, two steps backward. This has been the story of the 2023-24 season for the Golden State Warriors, a team that is on the verge of imploding on themselves. To say that the Warriors are frustrated is an understatement, but they really aren't that bad of a team. The main problem with the Warriors is that they have had trouble closing out games, which comes as a surprise seeing as they have been one of the best second-half teams in the league through the years.

Golden State has lost 10 games this season by four or fewer points, including four losses by just a single point. If the Warriors had won half of those 10 games just listed, they would be in a much different position at 24-19, a record that would have them right on the verge of being above the play-in tournament region of the standings. Instead, the Warriors are three games back of the 10-seeded Jazz.

Whether or not the Warriors look to pull off a big move at the trade deadline depends on the market for Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins, their two biggest trade assets pertaining to contract size. There are not many players available who could actually turn the tide for the Warriors, which is why just a couple of minor moves may be made.

This team has the talent to get back to the playoffs and change the narrative surrounding this season. At this point, the only thing holding the Warriors back is their own inner demons, telling them that they can't do anything about their 19-24 record.

20. Chicago Bulls (+1)

2023-24 Record: 22-25, Upcoming schedule: vs. TOR (1/30), at CHA (1/31), vs. SAC (2/3)

The Chicago Bulls continue to go back and forth between a team that could sneak into the play-in tournament picture and a team that is going to miss postseason action. While they have talent on their roster to make a little bit of noise, the Bulls have been very inconsistent on the defensive end of the court.

The good news is that they have some favorable matchups approaching, especially with their game against the Kings to end the week being in Chicago. The next 10 days will be interesting for the Bulls, especially since Zach LaVine continues to pop up in trade rumors. Will Chicago actually get out of the All-Star's contract?

21. Houston Rockets (-1)

2023-24 Record: 21-24, Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (1/29), vs. NOP (1/31), vs. TOR (2/2), at MIN (2/4)

The Houston Rockets are going to be and need to be buyers at the trade deadline. After spending a lot to land Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks this past offseason, the Rockets are looking to find some immediate upgrades that can fit in with their young core.

In terms of what they have done on the court, Houston has won just two of their last eight games. They have lost a step defensively, and the Rockets look very conservative on offense. Letting Alpersen Sengun and Jalen Green play freely will open things up tremendously, as it seems like the Rockets are trying to fit everyone into a certain role and box.

This team was at its best and rising up the NBA Power Rankings earlier in the year when Ime Udoka let them play freely.

22. Memphis Grizzlies (+3)

2023-24 Record: 18-28, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (1/29), vs. CLE (2/1), vs. GSW (2/2), at BOS (2/4)

Even without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart, the Memphis Grizzlies have remained competitive. Recently, Memphis was able to pick up wins over the Toronto Raptors, Heat, and Magic to go 3-1 this past week. In the month of January, the Grizzlies have posted a respectable 8-6 record.

Overall, this team has little potential to actually make a push for the play-in tournament this season, given all of their injuries. With this said, the Grizzlies are not going to keel over and die because they are missing their stars. Head coach Taylor Jenkins always coaches a tough-minded team, and that is exactly what he has with a young, less experienced group this season. The Grizzlies have proven to be able to win on any given night, which is why it won't come as a shock to see them pull off more upsets as the season progresses.

23. Brooklyn Nets (+1)

2023-24 Record: 18-27, Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (1/29), vs. PHX (1/31), at PHI (2/3)

Ben Simmons will return for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night against the Utah Jazz. Does this really make a difference for the Nets, though?

Brooklyn has dug a hole, and they find themselves nine games below .500 on the season, an extremely tough position to recover from. The Nets appear to be open for business at the trade deadline, making everyone available except Mikal Bridges. With just three wins in their last 15 games, it is hard to imagine the Nets finally finding their groove just because Simmons is back on the court.

24. Atlanta Hawks (-2)

2023-24 Record: 19-27, Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (1/30), vs. PHX (2/2), vs. GSW (2/3)

Is Dejounte Murray going to be traded? Alongside Murray, Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, and Saddiq Bey are all on the trade block. The Atlanta Hawks are looking to cut costs at the NBA trade deadline, allowing them to set up a path to success with Trae Young at the helm of their franchise.

The main problem with the Hawks this season is that they rank 28th in the league in defensive rating, which is surprising seeing as Onyeka Okongwu and Hunter can both be impact defenders at their respective positions. Despite being eight games below .500, the Hawks are still holding onto the 10-seed in the East. Unless something magical happens, they will remain near the bottom of the NBA Power Rankings.

25. Toronto Raptors (-2)

2023-24 Record: 16-30, Upcoming schedule: at CHI (1/30), at HOU (2/2), at OKC (2/4)

The Toronto Raptors are another question mark with the NBA trade deadline approaching. After trading Siakam and Anunoby, the Raptors showed a little bit of potential with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley alongside Scottie Barnes. Now, this team has moved back down the NBA Power Rankings after losing five straight games.

With just one win over their last 10 games, the Raptors are prepared to sell at the trade deadline in order to add future assets. However, Masai Ujiri is not prepared to go through a long, tedious rebuild like other franchises around the league. Instead, Toronto is looking to retool and advance by adding talent to its current core of Barnes, Quickley, and Barrett. This next week will be very telling as to what the Raptors will look like moving forward.

26. San Antonio Spurs (+2)

2023-24 Record: 10-36, Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (1/29), vs. ORL (1/31), vs. NOP (2/2), vs. CLE (2/3)

Victor Wembanyama continues to impress and separate himself from Chet Holmgren in the Rookie of the Year race. While Holmgren may have the winning record, Wemby has the stats to back up his claim for the award.

The San Antonio Spurs are starting to show the growth they have made since the start of the year, recently defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. Wembanyama leads the charge for this young team and has recorded 20 or more points in 13 of his last 14 games. Keep an eye on the Spurs as that one team near the bottom of the NBA Power Rankings that could pull off numerous upsets near the end of the season that impact the playoff race.

Quite simply, nobody wants to play this team right now.

27. Portland Trail Blazers (-)

2023-24 Record: 13-33, Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (1/29), vs. MIL (1/31), at DEN (2/2), at DEN (2/4)

Another team expected to operate as sellers at the trade deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers will likely part ways with both Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III. As for Jerami Grant, the veteran will most likely remain with the Blazers unless a Rudy Gobert-esque trade package is offered by another team for him.

The Trail Blazers simply have no force on defense and no flow on offense. Outside of Grant and Anfernee Simons, it is hard to find consistent offensive production from this group.

28. Charlotte Hornets (-2)

2023-24 Record: 10-34, Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (1/29), vs. CHI (1/31), at OKC (2/2), vs. IND (2/4)

Already moving on from Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges and/or PJ Washington will be following Rozier out the door at the trade deadline. In regards to the NBA Power Rankings, the Charlotte Hornets are a team that doesn't have a sense of direction right now. The Hornets have been rebuilding for years, and they have not improved whatsoever.

LaMelo Ball can't do everything on his own, yet the Hornets insist on giving up the productive players on their roster in search of future assets. At some point, Charlotte needs to make a big move to get Ball more help. Right now, it doesn't seem like this is on their immediate agenda.

29. Detroit Pistons (-)

2023-24 Record: 6-40, Upcoming schedule: at CLE (1/31), vs. LAC (2/2), vs. ORL (2/4)

Defeating the Thunder was the highlight of the Pistons season thus far. We have said it before, and we are going to continue saying it: The Pistons are not the worst team in the league.

Look, losing 28 games in a row is not good at all. In fact, it's awful. But the Pistons have shown growth over the last month, and they have done so without Cade Cunningham, who has missed games due to injury. Jalen Duren looks like an absolute star in the frontcourt, and Detroit may just be one or two consistent scorers away from actually being a team that can make some noise in the Eastern Conference.

I know, it's crazy to say, right?

30. Washington Wizards (-)

2023-24 Record: 8-37, Upcoming schedule: at SAS (1/29), vs. LAC (1/31), vs. MIA (2/2), vs. PHX (2/4)

Once again, the Washington Wizards come in at the bottom of the NBA Power Rankings. Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones are their only bright spots, yet the Wizards continue to field offers for both players ahead of the trade deadline. The Wizards are just an assortment of different skilled players that don't really fit in with one another.

It is worth noting that the Wizards fired Wes Unseld Jr. and moved him into their front office, a move that made many around the league scratch their heads, seeing as Unseld is not this team's problem whatsoever. He signed up to coach a team that had Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal leading the way. Instead, Unseld got a roster highlighted by undeveloped projects that, truthfully, aren't good enough to compete with the other 29 teams in this league.

One bright spot for the Wizards has been Marvin Bagley III, who looks more than capable of taking over for Daniel Gafford if the big man is moved ahead of the trade deadline.