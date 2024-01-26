The NBA has announced the East and West starters for the All-Star Game.

In what should come as no surprise to anyone, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo highlight the list of starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Both players led the way in the fan vote for their respective conferences.

For James, this is his 20th All-Star appearance of his career, making him the first player to reach this mark in league history. Antetokounmpo is making his eighth All-Star appearance this season.

The league announced the ten All-Star starters during TNT NBA Tip-Off on Thursday night. Luka Doncic (fourth appearance), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second appearance), Kevin Durant (14th appearance), and Nikola Jokic (sixth appearance) will start alongside James, representing the Western Conference in Indianapolis.

From the Eastern Conference, Tyrese Haliburton (second appearance), Damian Lillard (eighth appearance), Jayson Tatum (fifth appearance), and Joel Embiid (seventh appearance) are the four others who will start alongside Antetokounmpo in this year's All-Star Game. Haliburton draws his first All-Star Game start in front of the Indiana Pacers' home faithful.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who finished second in the media vote for the Eastern Conference backcourt players, was predicted to be a starter in ClutchPoints All-Star starters predictions.

After experimenting with the two-captain draft format for the All-Star Game, the NBA has gone back to its roots with the classic East vs. West showdown. This format was last used during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans.

All of this year's All-Star starters finished inside the top three of fan voting for their respective positions. The fan vote accounted for 50 percent of the total vote for a player's chances of being a starter this season, as players and a media panel made up the other chunks of 25 percent.

The remaining seven All-Star reserve spots in both the Eastern and Western Conferences will be revealed live during TNT NBA Tip-Off on Thursday, February 1.