Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic leads the NBA MVP odds, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Joel Embiid trailing him.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic now leads in the NBA MVP race, ahead of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Joel Embiid. While Ebiid led at the beginning of the season, he's fallen down the odds with injury woes plaguing his chances. Jokic is currently the heavy favorite at +115, with Gilgeous-Alexander holding +360 odds, and Embiid carrying +450 odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jokic has been playing yet another general season as one of the most versatile offensive weapons in the league. With the midway point of the season approaching, he's averaging 26.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 9.0 assists. He could end up as the third player in NBA history to finish the season averaging a triple-double, with Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook on that podium.

Gilegous-Alexander has led a young Oklahoma City Thunder squad to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings, just one game behind Jokic and the Nuggets. Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the NBA with a 31.3 point per game average, adding 6.4 assists per game, with an extremely high-efficiency rating for a guard at 54.7%.

Embiid is leading the league with 36 points per game. When he's played, he's the most dominant force in the NBA, but he's now played 13 games less than Gilgeous-Alexander and 14 less than Jokic. Embiid also adds 11.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He hasn't scored less than 30 points since November and recently posted 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs. The Sixers hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. The MVP debate is certainly up for discussion, but the recent odds seem to fit the season narrative.